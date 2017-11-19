Boston high school gives homeless vet honorable funeral

Give honor to whom honor is due was displayed when students gave a homeless veteran a military funeral. His funeral wasn’t necessary the norm, as his family wasn’t there, there were no personal stories of his life, but the valor was all present. In a world of disgraceful attempts to dishonor our flag, our anthems, our country–there are those who do the opposite. And, what a beautiful story this is…….

Fox News reported that after a group of students from the Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Massachusetts, learned of a homeless veteran that had died on the streets in Boston, (with no family) they immediately took matters into their own hands. After the students learned of the death of Army veteran, John T. Fitzmaurice, all-out efforts began and were accomplished to give Fitzmaurice a military send-off. The students worked with a local ministry and funeral home to organize the homeless man’s funeral.

Last week, Fitzmaurice was given a full-military funeral and mass at the school’s chapel before he was buried. He was placed in a flag-draped coffin and was given all the respect and honor he deserved as a citizen of the community and veteran.

A spokesman for the all-boy school said “It was a honor to remember someone who contributed so much and a lesson in mankind.”

One of the students, Will Padden, remarked, “I know the sacrifices he made for our country. I have several members in the military in my family. John needed a family, today we were his.”

“Paying homage to a veteran, to bring him to our campus, to provide the burial right he deserves, honor his legacy, and to help our boys realize that we have to stand with those that are marginalized, those that are poor, those that many in our community cast out,” Catholic Memorial President Dr. Peter Folan told WHDH.

Veterans are more likely to experience homelessness for many reasons: they have a low socioeconomic status, a mental health disorder, and in many cases-substance abuse. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, significant progress has been made to prevent/and end homelessness among veterans. For information on getting a veteran help there are many resources available now.

On a single night in January, 2016-there were 39,471 veterans experiencing homelessness.

Photo courtesy of MSN.com