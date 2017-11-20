Have you ever put something on to wear that itched you all day? That can be so uncomfortable. Some people live with this all the time, avoiding certain fabrics for ease of the prickly skin problems that get worse during the cold air months. Our skin is the largest organ of our body. When the skin is unhealthy and loses it’s moisture barrier, clothes become uncomfortable, itching occurs, rashes, and even embarrassing flaking. Today, 11/20/2017, Dr. Oz discusses ways we can keep our skin healthier during the winter months when dryness occurs the most.

Our environment, dust, chemicals in the air, and even sunlight play havoc on our skin. 82% of the population has dry skin. Tired of flaky skin that comes hand in hand with the season changing? Enjoy the holidays without dry skin this year with these tips to help prevent those rough and itchy spots. Add these steps to your daily regimen. The Doctors have a sheet of must-do’s for our skin for cold months:

Ways to improve our skin during winter months

Exercise. When the body is moving/blood flowing gives oxygen to the cells, allowing for the making of collagen production.

Nutrition. Eat lots of fresh fruits and vegetables/anti-oxidants that provide healing and immunity.

Exfoliate. Do this often to remove dead skin cells. Use gel bar razors.

Use moisturizers after every warm bath. Buy leave-in moisturizers that lock-in and protect. Use these on your face, hair, and skin.

Drink plenty of water. Hydration inside the body produces hydrated moist healthy skin.

Use soap-free cleansers.

Coconut oil is a great moisturizer for the cuticles and feet.

Invest in a humidifier for not only your skin, but your sinuses to retain moisture.

Dermatologist Elizabeth Tanzi highly recommends using Eucerin Advanced Repair lotion all over for dry skin and Eucerin Intensive Repair lotion on your hands, feet, and body that is very dry every day. Everything in the winter is drying, including the wind, heat, and daily hot showers that help you warm up. It’s important that your skin-care routine reflects the shift in seasons.

We all want to be comfortable in our own skin.