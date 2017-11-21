Creating a more meaningful Thanksgiving

We’ve all seen the Norman Rockwell painting of “Thanksgiving” with the grandparents presenting the perfect turkey to the perfect family; so, why doesn’t mine turn out like that? On the most anticipated day of the year where loved ones fly thousands of miles to be with their loved ones, are there any tips to making this day more special? NBC, MSN, and TODAY have taken time to share a few ways, to avoid stress, ways to bring calm to the table, and making this day extra special. It starts by being more simple. It all begins with the focus more on the people than the food. We enjoy the bounty, but are we forgetting a few things that bring this day more into a memory than a feast? I had the silver, the china, but why was it still empty? We prayed, we ate, we invited our flirtatious uncle-what did we do wrong? What’s missing?

Remember these things while planning your meal

Never go in debt for your meal. Assign different dishes to those attending. The host should always be in charge of the main dish/turkey or whatever you choose as this is the presentation and takes the longest to cook and it makes your home smell like Thanksgiving.

Never have too much food. Presentation and space is important. You never want food sitting all over the house. It needs to stay in one place for feeding your crew. Organization makes it easier for parents to make their children’s plates and to get refills. Keep the drinks/wine, tea, etc. on the table.

Make sure you have foods that appeal to everyone. Assorted types of foods-not all carbs-remember you may have vegetarians there as guests.

Don’t let the host do all the work. Each adult should participate in making sure everyone is fed, children are served, etc. Assist in the clean up, as this can be the most work.

Making memories and creating a more special day

Thanksgiving should be based on the elders. Those that have given us their best years and all the previous Thanksgivings. This is a perfect example to children for showing respect and honor to our heritage. Grandparents should always be the focus and have a place at the table. Never allow children to be at the main table, and an elderly family member siting alone in another room, or across from the table. So disrespectful. Let the elders tell stories of their adult children growing up. Share in laughter and memories. Mix up the seating. In doing so, you get to know what is going on in someone’s life-it makes the day more personal.

Have focal points- ex: Banner at entryway of “Thankful,” pictures of past Thanksgivings, pictures of family members in photo albums, etc. This is a reminder of what the day is all about–family being thankful. If you aren’t with your family, share stories with your friends of special memories. Remember to be thankful for your life.

Always invite someone who doesn’t have a place to go. It is very depressing for anyone to be alone on Thanksgiving. The whole idea of the day was founded and based on community and giving back for all we have been blessed to receive. You may be surprised at how giving to a lonely person makes your day more special.

Take time that day to send a gratitude note via an email, on Facebook, or a phone call to people who have made a difference in your life. Never ever forget your parents and grandparents. They are the reason you are here.

Roll out butcher paper or even a tablecloth-let everyone write down what they are thankful for and have one of the elders or children read them aloud. This act is amazingly bonding. Each person feels like part of the day. Let little ones tell their parents, and they can write for them. This is also a great heirloom. We never know how long we have with our loved ones.

Share your bounty. Prepare a bag of food and donate it to a drop-off before the day. We are blessed when we bless others. Again, being grateful for all we have.

If possible, have each family member bring something to the table that is part of their legacy-grandmother’s gravy boat, family recipe for pie, even a pocket watch to display. Family, traditions, and memories are key to making this day so very heartwarming and special.

If you have anyone who plays an instrument–incorporate music into the day and sing together. Music always makes a day together merrier.

Plan to end the day with time outside-around a fire, sitting together and laughing or sharing stories, anything that bonds and creates a feeling of oneness with nature. This is the perfect time to bring bird seed or feeders for the children to give back to nature.

Don’t forget about anyone who is in the hospital, nursing home, etc. Spend time with them-take a plate of foods (if diet allows) and share memories. Giving to others as an act of being thankful is a beautiful experience.

Never bring a bad attitude, unforgiveness, or negative discussion into the home. Always show up with a positive, thankful, attitude. Our energy is a reflection of our heart.

Wishing all of you a happy Thanksgiving full of loving happy memories.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com/Painting by Norman Rockwell