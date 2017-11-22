David Cassidy 70’s heart throb has died at 67.

Late last night, we learned of the passing of a legend from the 70’s, who is forever etched in our minds and hearts. If you were a teen during this decade, you know who he is and his twinkling eyes made your heart beat a little faster. CNN announced one of our heart throbs, David Cassidy, has lost his battle, succumbing to death.

His early years

Cassidy was born into a home filled with fame. His dad, Jack was a singer and actor and his mother, Evelyn Ward was an actress. After his parents split in 1956, Cassidy’s dad married singer and actress, Shirley Jones. Cassidy moved in with them and his 3 half-brothers. After graduating from high school, Cassidy’s dad launched him into the performance world. He had appearing roles on Marcus Welby M.D., Adam 12, and Bonanza. In 1970, Cassidy was cast into the iconic role of Keith Partridge, for which he will always be remembered as the lead singer, and eldest sibling in the sitcom, The Partridge Family. This most-watched family show ran for 4 years and had a very successful syndication following. Having several hits from the show; (including a Grammy nomination) songs like “I Think I Love You,” (which sold 5 million copies) will forever be part of the memories of a teen in the 70’s. During this time, Cassidy launched a solo career. He recorded 12 solo albums and several compilation albums.

Adult years following

Cassidy worked in theater for some time and had his own television show that lasted for one season, David Cassidy-Man Undercover. He had great success in Vegas in 1996 as the lead role in MGM’s EFX and then again in 2000 starring in At the Copa, with Sheena Easton, which he developed.

Personal life

Cassidy was married three times. After his first two marriages failed, Cassidy blamed the media and his fame for their demise. On several interviews, Cassidy talked about the pitfalls of being famous during this decade and how he couldn’t go anywhere without the media hounding him. Comparing today’s internet with his days of being famous are quite different in that during his days, they constantly followed you.

Cassidy is survived by two children. A daughter, Katie (from a relationship with Sherry Williams Benedon in 1986) and a son, Beau (from his third marriage to Sue Shifrin in 1991.) In 2014 Cassidy divorced again after his land in rehab from a DUI.

Cassidy’s, mother and grandfather both died from Dementia. In 2017, Cassidy revealed he had been diagnosed with the same disease. Cassidy told CNN in an interview in 2012 that this was the most painful thing you can experience-watching someone you love disappear. Cassidy revealed to Dr. Phil that his abuse of alcohol led to him developing the disease.

Cassidy had been recently admitted into intensive care in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at an area hospital with organ failure. He died last night around 9:00 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com