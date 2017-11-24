The Doctors “Health Smart” holidays with no regrets

It’s that time of the year we look forward to the most: the foods, the shopping, the gatherings, parties, and celebrations. It’s also that time of year we gain extra pounds and are exposed to cold and flu germs. How can we stay balanced, safe, and have no regrets or new health problems? The Doctors have created a “Health Smart” Holiday plan and here are the first three things to remember to do:

Don’t forget to do these things during the holidays

Wash your hands. This cannot be stressed enough. Every thing you touch has germs: Shopping carts, key pads, serving utensils, etc. Plan for indulgences. On days you are having a family feast, eat light for the other two meals-put in more time for exercise. Meditate or spend time alone. Stress can cause a lot of sicknesses/depression.

Today on MSN, we learned how to recover from holiday food binges. You know, that 3/4 of pecan pie that you took home? Remember the 10 crackers and dip you ate and forgot about before you sat down for dinner? Here’s a few tips for the upcoming events and how to enjoy them without guilt.

Rules for the upcoming gatherings

Portion! You can have everything on your plate, just cut down on portion. Don’t overeat and feel stuffed. Guilt. If you feel really bad about things you are eating? Don’t feel guilty, feel thankful that you still have a body and mind telling you not to do it again. Be consistent. Don’t eat a huge high-calorie meal one day and an orange the next. Keep your body fueled with consistent vitamins needed during this cold season. Watch sugars! Keeping your blood sugar as normal as possible. Choose only a small dessert that has less sugar. The slugs will follow for sure if you don’t make wise decisions in what you put into your body. Leftovers. Only keep in your fridge the healthy things that were prepared. People have the tendency to eat foods just because they are there and easy to heat up; especially when you are so busy. Get moving. Whatever you do, don’t overeat during the holidays and sit. This is how we gain weight. Get up and move as much as possible. This makes you feel and look better at your next event. Drink water. Keep your body hydrated. Water is your friend, so drink up at home, keep a bottle with you when shopping, in your car, traveling, etc. Treat yourself. If you have followed all these rules, then reward yourself with a new gift: a pedicure, manicure, new lipstick.

All these tips may sound elementary, same ole-same old, but if doctors recommend them, they must work. Let’s enjoy our favorite time of the year knowing we can have no regrets.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com