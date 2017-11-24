Did you know decorating for Christmas can make you happier?

According to TODAY, Christmas lights can lighten your mood and make you happier. Yes mam, it’s a proven fact that the twinkle on the tree can add a twinkle to your eyes. That’s what Santa’s twinkle is all about- the magic of Christmas- the reminder that the child-like wonder is in all of us. We just have to help ourselves find it. So, put up that tree. Here’s a few tips to make Christmas special, even if you are alone.

Psychologist Deborah Serani told TODAY Home it’s true: Decorating can definitely lift your mood. According to Serani, Christmas lights do several things: Christmas decorations and lights help release serotonin in the brain. There is correlation between color therapy and happiness. The ambiance of the tree can make you smile. The nostalgia can bring back pleasant memories and even make you dream for making new ones. Christmas is a time of joy, innocence, and is magical in itself. If you feel overwhelmed this year (family issues, etc.) start a new tradition this season. This will be something you want to do that you will continue to do every Christmas from now on. Decorate from your own personality. Don’t mimic someone else’s designs–be a reflection of who you are. MSN offered new decorating tips that are becoming trendy this season: The white-out tree. White trees decorated in all white lights and ornaments. This is a sign of purity and cleanliness in spirit. (Might be a thought if you have been battling depression.) The all natural decor. A natural tree you cut yourself, decorated with all natural ornaments: pine cones, hand-made wooden objects, berries, etc. Do this thru out the home. This makes you feel as though you are staying in a cabin somewhere in the mountains, or on a vacation for Christmas. It is also a reminder of trips with the family looking for the perfect Christmas tree. (Remember the Griswold’s Christmas Vacation movie?) Trendy single gals are decorating with blush pink this holiday season. If you are a single lady, buy this color ribbon, ornaments, place mats, etc. and boast proudly of your femininity. Have all the girls over and serve pink champagne and pink cupcakes. Again, be who you are. Organic and understated. If you are an all-natural kind of person, you are on-trend for this season. This is becoming the way to decorate for vegans, health-conscious people, and minimalist. Bay leaf stems, pine cones, greens in a clean clear vase, etc. All cotton napkins, all natural tree, etc. Give essential oils, homemade breads, homemade soaps for gifts. So lights, camera, action–let’s get this party started. Photo courtesy of Bing.com