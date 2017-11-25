Could wave energy be our green solution for power?

As the world strives to find new ways to create energy, without further polluting our environment, we are hearing from NBC News how wave energy could be the next big answer. We use electricity in almost every thing we do each day, from light switches, computers, and televisions. The power has to come from somewhere. Most of today’s power is from coal which is one of the leading pollutants of our air. Globalization is causing our planet to become smaller. The deterioration of our waters, rain forests, and ozone layer has awakened every effort to discover ways to produce energy, while protecting the environment.

In 1799, the first patent was given to a device that generated power from the waves. In 1910, an oscillating water column was designed by Bochaux-Praceique to power his house. In the 1940’s Yoshio Masuda experimented with many concepts of using wave power. In 2004, water power was delivered to a grid for the first time.

Waves produce a massive amount of energy. There are so many variations of devices that are at work trying to generate energy from the ocean. One of these being used has an on-board electrical generator driven by the up and down motion of cables that stretch to the ocean floor. Other converters resemble large snakes and harness wave energy via hydraulic systems, and others resemble giant underwater metallic balloons and feature pumps that pressurize seawater to power a hydroelectric turbine. Some operate close to shore, while others operate in deeper waters.

Pros of wave energy

Green-Harnessing wave energy comes without the emission of harmful green house gases.

Renewable-Since this energy source ultimately comes from the heat energy that is emitted from the sun, it will last billions of years.

Enormous energy potential-The energy density is typically around 30-40 kW for every meter (2.2 feet) of wave along the shore. As we go further into the ocean 100kW for every meter is not uncommon. A wave farm that is occupying less than a half square mile of an ocean would generate more than 30 MW of power – the equivalent of 20.000 British homes.

Cons of wave power

Visible to tourism and not sure exactly how it affects sea life to date.

Very expensive. Government funding is necessary and maintenance on equipment is needed continuously.

Wave Power Areas The western coasts of Scotland Northern Canada Southern Africa Australia Northwestern coasts of the United States.

According to NBC, the latest research suggests that wave energy in the U.S. could produce up to 1,170 terawatt-hours a year, or nearly one-third of the country’s total electricity usage. Recognizing this vast potential, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is investing heavily in wave energy. Last year, the DOE awarded $2.25 million to winners of a wave energy converter design challenge and $40 million to Oregon State University for a new grid-connected wave energy testing facility.