Among the greatest ongoing tragedies in the United States is the fact that in a nation of plenty, with more than enough riches to take care of everyone within its borders, homeless individuals and families can be found in virtually every community across the nation. Giving Tuesday was started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation as a response to commercialization and consumerism in the post-Thanksgiving season.
St. Jude’s is entirely funded, providing medical care to children with terminal diseases and their families, at no cost.  Needed donations to St. Jude’s is being broadcasted during this giving season, reminding us of the brave little children fighting for their lives.
Sadly, too many families, even working parents, cannot afford to buy presents at Christmas.  Many parents will lose or have lost their jobs.  This puts presents at the bottom of the list when they are trying to still pay their rent, utilities, and buy food. It is heartbreaking to think of any innocent child waking up to no presents on Christmas morning.Thank goodness for all the state and local charities that donate their lives to making sure the wonder of Christmas is forever present.  Donate this Tuesday and help keep the magic, wonder, and hope alive in those that may have lost it, otherwise.

Giving Tuesday is not about greed or buying for an entire family-it’s about how one simple gift can literally wipe tears and cause a smile-one child at a time.  We can make this happen.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com