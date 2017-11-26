The holiday season of Thanksgiving, on being thankful for our blessings, has passed. Now, we are in the season of giving-Christmas. We have Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday to shop for deals, however; we sometimes forget the one day that can make a difference in so many families’ lives-“Giving Tuesday.”

NBC reminded us this morning of Giving Tuesday this week. This day, we think of others at Christmas by going to any of the drop-off locations and leaving toys, donating to a food pantry, giving to local church who helps the poor, taking a name from an Angel Tree that has fallen on hard times, or donating to local television stations that usually have a fund. The Marines will have boxes beside exits in large retail stores for shoppers to pick up an extra gift for a child.

The Salvation Army has once again began their long-time effort to support families during the Christmas season with their “red-kettle” event. Self-less volunteers brave the cold, earnestly ringing the bell to remind us of those less fortunate. Many groceries stories will be handing out flyers when you enter their stores of assorted foods needed for us to donate for Christmas. Stores, have incorporated into their check-out systems different amounts you can donate to charities when you are paying for your own purchases.

According to NBC, 5 billion dollars was spent this year on Black Friday. How many lives could we change if that same amount was donated to charities on Giving Tuesday?