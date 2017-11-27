What an exciting way to start the week, by waking up and hearing on NBC News, that it is official! Meghan Markle said, “Yes!” We have all watched in anticipation over the past few months as speculation surfaced that Harry would pop the question over the holidays. He did it-and Meghan said yes- and now-we are already guessing the date. Nothing, and I mean nothing, spells excitement like a royal wedding. Isn’t it the thing dreams are made of? What a perfect season of the year for dreams to come true.

The Prince of Wales sent out an official announcement dated November 27, 2017 that the engagement was official for the long-time bachelor, Prince Harry and his pick, actress Meghan Markle. The Royal Family, as well as Markle’s, gave their blessings. A Spring 2018 wedding is being planned. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. All of a sudden we see Cinderella coming to life with little mice scattering to make the dress, bells ringing, and the feast of feasts being planned. And won’t their kids be gorgeous? Yes, we are already guessing how many and which former King or Queen they will be named after. Let’s get real, it will be more of a designer event with pomp and pageantry, with the entire world watching. And who wouldn’t want to marry a guy with the looks and personality of Prince Harry?

A future marriage would break several taboos for the royals. Markle is a divorcee. She is 36 and Harry is 33. But it is the fact that she identifies as mixed race (she is the daughter of a white father and an African-American mother) that will mark the most notable step forward for the hitherto all-white British Royal family.In a revealing article written for Elle magazine in 2015, Markle spoke of her slave ancestry, saying: “You create the identity you want for yourself, just as my ancestors did when they were given their freedom.”

Prince Harry and Ms Markle will appear at a photocall this afternoon at Kensington Palace for a television broadcast celebrating their engagement. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh said they were “delighted” for their grandson and his bride-to-be, and “wish them every happiness”. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said: “We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”