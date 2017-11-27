The Doctors the inspiring determination of Augie and ALS

Every once in a while a story is so surreal, it catches your breath watching it. This happened today, 11/27/2017, on The Doctors. The true-life story of Augie Nieto is one you don’t read about in a novel, see in a movie, or even want to imagine. Simply put, Augie is a living miracle of a man beating all the odds.

The life expectancy of someone diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, is 2 years, a max of 5. Augie was diagnosed 13 years ago and is still on the warpath to find a cure for this horrific disease where the brain works but the body no longer functions.

The Doctors sat down with Augustine L. “Augie” Nieto II, the founder and retired chief executive of Life Fitness (he started in college), Octane fitness, and Life Cycle, as well as the current chairman of the ALS Therapy Development Institute. His wife, Lynne sat along side him as he communicated via computer to Dr. Travis Stork. The segment was based on how Augie is learning to be alive. He wants to inspire others that are going thru the battle of ALS and their families.

After Augie was diagnosed in 2005, he used all his knowledge of business to raise money and awareness to the disease and to find a cure.

Augie came to understand the bleak reality that ALS lacked the critical support or widespread research needed to find treatment and cures. Augie co-founded Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS. Through events, partnerships, and fundraising activities around the globe, Augie continues to drive success by funding cutting edge ALS research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “You can either celebrate what you can do, or mourn what you can’t. Every day I wake up and create a new normal. I don’t dwell on what has changed, but instead, I focus on keeping busy achieving my goals.” – Augie Nieto As a leader in building enterprise for an industry dedicated to maintaining muscle strength and performance, it is tragic irony that Augie’s disease robs him of the strength and use of his body. But, rest assured, his mind and spirit have been left unscathed. Augie’s drive to work and achieve has never been stronger. Pairing his ALS activism with his superb business knowledge and experience, Augie has transformed the ALS space. As Chris Clawson says, “They may call it Lou Gehrig’s disease, but they will call it Augie’s Cure.”

His foundation, Augie’s Quest is releasing a documentary entitled “Augie” about his journey, perseverance, and the love story between him and his wife. It will be in theaters early 2018.

He and his wife, Lynne, live in Corona Del Mar, California and have four children and seven grandchildren.

As of present: Augie’s Quest has raised 60 million dollars for research and their ALS Research Institute has raised over 110 million dollars. There is a new (181501) research drug that is in Phase I human trials starting the first quarter of next year.

To watch the trailer of “Augie.”

Ref. Augie’sQuest.org

Photo courtesy of Bing.com