Dr. Oz picking the healthiest supermarket soups

It’s the season for the warming soups and when your nose is stopped up from colds, it’s all you want. Since caveman days, soup has spanned all cultures. When you eat soup, you eat all the water the vegetables have been cooked in which makes soup a true soup-er food.

How do we know how much sodium and fat we are ingesting when we opt for the easy way out by buying soups at the grocery store?

Dr. Oz tells us today, 11/28/2017, how to pick the healthiest ones to help our body’s immunity. The soup isle can be chaos: dehydrated, mixes, pre-made, etc. When you shop for soups, it can be very confusing as most of the labels say, “fat-free” or “low sodium.” Hidden ingredients are not mentioned on the front label that can be harmful, such as: fillers, dyes, and preservatives. If we don’t take time to put on our reading glasses and read the back of the can, where the ingredients are listed, we may be buying unhealthy soups. Let’s learn how to make soup a soup-er food.

Five soup standards

Look for whole ingredients on the back of the can. Look for the sodium content. It should be less than 590 mg or less. Look for protein content: Should be at least 5 g per serving. Look for the fiber content: Should be at least 3 g per serving. Keep saturated fat around or less than 2 g per serving. Avoid buying bouillon cubes, they are full of fillers and sodium.

Nutritionist Haylie Pomroy reveals the benefits of drinking soup and explains why souping can be better than juicing. Plus, she presents the rules behind The 3-Day Super Soup Restart Cleanse which consists of 5 soups a day: Rules of the cleanse Begin with an oatmeal soup with berries. Veggie soup for lunch. Snack on Bieler’s broth-see recipe. Rest and relaxation chicken soup for dinner. See recipe.