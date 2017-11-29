Matt Lauer fired from TODAY for sexual misconduct accusations

As millions of Americans were stirring the cream in their first cup of coffee, and sitting down to watch the TODAY show, the breaking news came to us via the very show where he worked every day. More disturbing, the woman who sat by him every morning had to deliver the devastating news that she had just learned of herself. How she did it, was definitely a sign of pure professionalism. NBC reports that Matt Lauer, a regular face on our televisions every morning for two decades, has been fired for accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior by a colleague.
Savannah Guthrie teared up and her voice broke several times as she reported that Lauer had been terminated. Hoda Kopi remarked how she had known Lauer for more than 20 years. Both were visibly shaken and viewers could feel their heartbreak and shock from these new accusations.
“I will tell you right now we do not know more than what I just shared with you, but we will be covering this story as reporters, as journalists. I’m sure we will be learning more details in the hours and days to come. And we promise we will share that with you,” remarked Guthrie.
A memo to employees was sent Wednesday morning by NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack stating the complaint, which was made by a colleague of Lauer’s, prompted a serious review and represented a “clear violation of our company’s standards. Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender,” Lack said. He also remarked, this is the first incident of accusations against Lauer (59), since he took over the anchor position in 1997. Lack remarked the news came to him on Monday evening.
Guthrie called Lauer’s resignation a part of a national reckoning, and then asked, “How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly?” Al Roker was visibly shaken up as well as he reported the weather.
Lauer is married and the father of 3 children.
This is breaking news – check back for more updates.
Photo courtesy of Bing
Darlne Vernon says
As all of these allegations a sexual misconduct come to light, this is a warning that all people need to conduct themselves with dignity and respect for others.