Matt Lauer fired from TODAY for sexual misconduct accusations

A memo to employees was sent Wednesday morning by NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack stating the complaint, which was made by a colleague of Lauer’s, prompted a serious review and represented a “clear violation of our company’s standards. Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender,” Lack said. He also remarked, this is the first incident of accusations against Lauer (59), since he took over the anchor position in 1997. Lack remarked the news came to him on Monday evening.

Guthrie called Lauer’s resignation a part of a national reckoning, and then asked, “How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly?” Al Roker was visibly shaken up as well as he reported the weather.

Lauer is married and the father of 3 children.

This is breaking news – check back for more updates.

