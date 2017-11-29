Dr. Oz diagnosing our dreams

Have you ever wondered why you are having reoccurring dreams? Sometimes we dream things so frightening, they can literally leave us exhausted the next day. We are worried it might be a sign from the old wives tale of it coming true if you dream it 3 times. And then, we wonder why we haven’t dreamed in a long time. We spend 1/3 of our life asleep. When this is suppose to be the time our body heals, then why doesn’t our brain cooperate? Dr. Oz takes a peek inside our ears to see what lurks as the cause of this night-time activity that we are watching like a movie.

How do scientists explain the process of dreaming? Go-to tester Rhenotha shares three theories:

Three reasons why we dream

Some scientists say it is a chain reaction of brain impulses that take place when we are asleep. Simply, a consolidation of what’s in our memory file cabinets. Some are saying that it is just a therapy session happening in our head.

Dr. Jennifer Hartstein tells us how to hack our dreams. Brooke says she dreams a reoccurring dream about her car going faster and faster; but she gets no where, and can’t remember where she was going. Hartstein analyzed her dream: She is trying to control her life (driver) while living in her parents’ house and can’t find her direction in life. Adrian has reoccurring dreams about her partner cheating. She goes from a dance club to a hallway, finding her partner with another woman. She stated, she always wakes up mad. Hartstein says cheating dreams are that you are not connecting with your partner. Learn how to reconnect with them. Adrian says her dreams have stopped since she became engaged. Another guest dreams she is in a magical forest running very fast from something she can’t see. She gets tired, it is storming, and she falls down. Hartson explained, there is some kind of trouble in her life she is not facing. Not being able to control her situation in life is why she is falling down. Her brain is trying to process all this activity she is dealing with, and once she learns to control her own life, this will cease. Dr. Whitney Bowe says, “Our brains can tell us in our dreams if we are pregnant, ovulating, or other health issues before we find out awake.”

Dr. Oz says, when we are asleep, a part of the brain works while shutting off our muscles. While we are paralyzed and can’t move, our rational part of our brain is also shut off. Oz gives us key common dreams and how to identify them. Lessons learned are provided as well. See link to analyze your dreams.