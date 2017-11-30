Dr. Oz True Crime Thursday is your home safe?

Today, 11/30/2017, Dr. Oz aired a segment of which homes criminals look for, and how to keep your home safer. More home break-ins tend to occur during this time of the year, when burglars are looking to steal your purchases. A home security system is a safe way to ward off criminals; but hasn’t stopped most as of yet, due to homeowners not doing all they can to prevent invasions.

NBC News’ national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen shared his personal experience with a home invasion. As a child, his home was broken into as a child. His father turned on every single light and screamed, “I have a gun!” The deadbolt was the only thing keeping the family safe. The intruder eventually left. He shared several tips so you can safeguard your own home.

HOW TO BURGLAR PROOF YOUR HOME

Lock every window in your home at all times. Upstairs opened windows are the most vulnerable. Know your neighbors and have them watch your home when you are away. Post a “beware of the dog” and an alarm system sign in your yard. Burglars tend to always use the back of the house because they think no one will see them. Install motion lights all around your property and make sure your security system is always activated, if you have one. If someone knocks on your home wearing a police uniform or service company clothes, before you ever open the door-call the company they are representing. This is how they get in and rob or even hurt you. Make your home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in. Lock all outside doors and windows before you leave the house or go to bed. … Leave lights on when you go out. … Keep your garage door closed and locked. Don’t allow daily deliveries of mail, newspapers or flyers build up while you are away. Keep shrubs and trees around the home trimmed-criminals hide in these. Always have either blinds and/or curtains over windows and close them so no one can see inside when you are away. Keep valuables in a lock-box hidden in a very secure place. If you have a doggie door, keep a lock on it when you are away or asleep. Also lock up ladders, step stools, and anything that assist in a home invasion.

Safety expert Bill Stanton broke into one audience member’s home. He talked about how easy it was. He simply picked a two-story home that had a ladder against the house. He noticed an unopened window upstairs-cut the screen-and was inside and out with things in the home in 10 minutes. He also disguised himself as a workman to lead the neighbors astray. These are some of the tactics burglars use when entering homes during the daylight hours. The most burglaries occur between 8 am-1 pm. Criminals watch homes long before they ever enter them. They look to see when you are gone.

Stats/costs on home burglaries according to Nationwide Insurance