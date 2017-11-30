Jim Nabors, our beloved Gomer Pyle, has died

He will forever be part of all our childhood memories and adult evening laughter. He was “Gomer” and he ran Wally’s Filling Station in Mayberry on The Andy Griffith Show. He was the one who instilled the reactions, “Gawwllyy” and “Shazam” into our own vocabularies. He was the cousin of Goober (George Lindsey) and was known for his smile and wide eyed stares. He was goofy, lanky, and countrified. We all remember when he opened his mouth to sing in the church choir for the first time, our jaws dropped. How did that operatic sound come from such a southern man?

Entertainment Tonight announced that our beloved Jim Nabors has died at his home in Hawaii from natural causes. He was 87.

James Thurston Nabors was born June 12, 1930, in Sylacauga, Ala. His dad was a policeman. Nabors sang in high school and acted in fraternity productions at the University of Alabama. Nabors was signed as “Gomer” for just one episode on The Andy Griffth Show‘s third season in December 1962. Gomer proved so popular that Nabors appeared on 23 installments of the series. A spinoff was created where Nabors starred in his own series, Gomer Pyle USMC, a clumsy bumpkin always at odds with his Sergeant Carter (Frank Sutton.) The Jim Nabors Hour would follow, where he used his comedic talents and sang, featuring former co-stars from his “Gomer” days. From 1961-1997, Nabors made appearances in several films; including, Cannonball Run II and Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. He appeared on numerous entertainment shows. Among those; The Dean Martin Show and The Lucy Show. In 1994, Nabors underwent a liver transplant after contracting hepatitis B. He had used a dirty razor while in India that caused the infection. His health continued to decline after this exposure which suppressed his immunity.

Nabors recorded 28 albums and numerous singles which all have been certified platinum or gold. For many years, Nabors performed “Back Home Again in Indiana” at the Indianapolis 500 until 2014.

Nabors had lived in Hawaii for more than 30 years with his husband, Stan Cadwallader and owned a macadamia nut farm. He had starred for two years at The Jim Nabors Polynesian Extravaganza at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Dome.

When asked in an interview why he thought The Andy Griffith Show was still so loved and still watched, Nabors responded:

“In Mayberry, there was no illness. There was no war. There was no violence. There was no graffiti. We all had a good time, and we laughed a lot.”