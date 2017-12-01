Dr. Oz are we living in a sexually abusive society?

Are we living in a morally declining culture that sexual assaults are becoming something people in power think they can get by doing? Think again. This is changing and for the good. In the past few months; we have seen women and men coming forward, after suffering the pains of being a victim of sexual assault. Not only are these brave souls being supported by other victims finding courage to come forward, the predators are falling like dominoes. We have had enough!

In the early 2000’s actress and singer, Melissa Shuman rose to stardom in the girl band, “Dream.” After two platinum albums and a solo career, she wanted to become an actress. In 2002, a movie brought her and Nick Carter together. Carter was in the pop boy band “Back Street Boys.” Shuman was only 18 when she says she was raped by Carter. During the time of the filming of the movie, one night she met with Carter. Shuman alleges he threw her onto a bed and raped her. Shuman wanted to press charges, but was told he had the most powerful litigator in the country. She was made to feel even worse by others telling her she would be shamed and ruined. She was advised by her roommate’s mother, to go get a rape kit and go to the police. She had never even had a GYN exam. Months later her family found out. All the trauma led Shuman on a path of self-destruction by drinking heavily. She was just too scared of the potential backlash of it having on her life, if she filed charges. Oz called everyone she mentioned that knew of the assault. Every witness he called, confirmed what she had told him. Shuman talked about how hard it was to continue to make the movie with Carter after he had sexually abused her. He acted as if nothing had happened.

As accusations are coming forward every day, we are left wondering who will be next. Oz sat down with Attorney Gloria Allred who said she commends the first person to come forward to report Matt Lauer, because others would not have had the courage to do so. He would still be employed doing harm to women. Nancy Grace said, “1 in 4 women have either been molested, raped, or harassed.” Oz says 75% of women have claimed to have been a victim.

In an earlier episode of Oz, Megyn Kelly spoke about her own experience. She recommends if you are in a workplace and you are assaulted, tell another woman in a high position.

Last week there was a law suit against Massage Envy for countless claims of abuse. 180 people have come forward. People in vulnerable situations are being sexually assaulted at alarming numbers. The victims should never feel like they are to blame.

Why do women hide these sexual assaults?

They take on guilt. They watch to see if the male comes forward and if he doesn’t, they blame themselves.

A lot of times they are in a relationship with the person and they blame themselves for making that choice.

They are terrified of getting scarred, blackmailed, ruined for life.

They don’t have any money for an attorney.

They can’t lose their jobs. Heavy responsibilities.

The sharing of these unwanted sexual experiences will hopefully be a turning point. Individuals should never have to deal with these inappropriate behaviors.

If you have been a victim of any kind of sexual abuse, tell someone, tell the police, tell your family, and do not be the victim any longer. Resources are provided by Dr. Oz for anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com