NBC erases all memories of Lauer as wife leaves country

Looks like Matt Lauer, the man self-projected as the perfect dad and reputable co-host of Today, is losing the life he spent decades building. The newly sexual abuse claims aimed at Lauer, is literally erasing the board of all his accomplishments. Whether he was getting too big to recognize moral limits, or a huge character flaw, no one knows but Lauer.

MSN reported this morning that Page Six stated Lauer’s second wife, Annette Roque, has left their home in the Hamptons with their youngest two children. Apparently, she has gone back to her homeland of the Netherlands. Their oldest son is in prep school in Manhatten. Lauer’s broken wife, of 20 years, filed for divorce in 2006 claiming ‘cruel and inhumane’ treatment. She dropped the divorce one month later after the couple reconciled. A Page Six source added, “Matt needed to stay married to keep his reputation as a nice dad, but was a terrible husband.” Roque was last seen the same morning the charges aired. Seems, she joined the group of women who are fed up.

Reports also came out today that NBC is removing any and all traces of Lauer. NBC is so sick about these allegations that they are demolishing his office and any association of his ever being a part of the network.

CNN reporter, Brian Stelter, reported Friday that Lauer will not receive a final 30 million payout from his contract. Not one dime will be paid beyond his being canned last Wednesday after credible and multiple claims of sexual harassment against Lauer surfaced. Lauer’s attorney may try to sue for compensation, but NBC says, “They will not pay.” Television news contracts typically have a morals clause which allows a network flexibility for firing. Lauer’s axing came one week after another CBS morning co-host, Charlie Rose, was dismissed on sexual harassment allegations, as well.

Paying Lauer (the biggest host ever produced) a huge settlement would arguably send a contrary message to victims. Morning shows, like TODAY, bring us into their family and make us feel a part. However, when sexual misconduct surfaces, it affects us in a personal way. When people are in public positions, their behavior has to be one that is an example to the public, not a disgrace.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com via lifesitenews