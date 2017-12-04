The Doctors, beware of toxic toys for gifts

Before you start your shopping for the Christmas season, could you be giving the gift of toxins? Today, 12/04/2017, The Doctors investigate whether the toys you are giving your children can actually be hazardous to their health. There are toys with small parts like a little girl (8 mths.) who ingested a small colorful educational ball that enlarges 400 times when it is in water. The ball did not show up on the X-ray. When the doctor went in to remove it, the little girl had to undergo extensive surgery. She could have died from a ruptured intestine.

Recently, Target removed all the fidget spinners from their stores. These have been found to be highly toxic. Kids want the hottest toys, and parents don’t typically stop to think about where these toys are made, and/or the type materials. When the word “toxic” is used, this is in reference to any toy that contains dangerous parts (choking), contain toxins in the paint and parts, could cause harm, and violate privacy laws.

Despite recent efforts in making toys safer, recalls are being brought to surface every year from overheating, choking, and toxic chemicals. There have been over 150 recalls in the past few years.

Most dangerous toys for 2017

My Friend Cayla Doll –violates online protection. Avoid any toys with insecure connections/blue-tooth. Invades privacy and has been a subject of the FBI warning consumers never to buy a toy that is internet-connected.

Fidget Spinners -authorities confirm they can actually kill your child. Ball bearings and plastic blades contain dangerous amounts of lead and mercury. Most are not patented and come from companies that do not adhere to standards. 19,000 parts per million of lead have been found in some. The paint contains lead.

Peg games . Children can choke to death on any sharp object when they block their airway.

Balloons . They are responsible for more child death than any other object. Choking hazards.

Led gel clings . They can separate and expose the inner led battery compartment causing choking and poisoning.

Avoid plastics, metal jewelry, toys that require batteries . A lot of these type toys contain choking hazards and toxic materials.

Pull-along toys -can causing choking from string. Some are 19″ long.

Brianna Baby Doll -ingesting and choking parts.

Wonder Woman Battle Action Sword -blunt forced injuries.

Mold making toys that heat -overheating and toxins.

Nerk's Zombie Strike Zone -can cause facial and eye injuries.

Hallmark "Itty bitties" stacking toy -choking.

Marvel Spider-man Homecoming -choking and hazards.

Oval Xylophone -Metal and hazardous parts.

Razor Jetts Heel Wheels -hazards.

Slackers Slackline Classic Series Kit-hazardous.

The safest toys are all-natural and made in the US. Stay completely away from “dollar” type stores as most of these toys come from China and contain toxins.

How to buy safe toys, see link.

CPSC provided the recently recalled toys that are still available, see the list.

