Dr. Oz, disgraced neurologist charged with slew of sexual abuse charges

In most states, if someone is a registered sex offender, they cannot work in community service.  They can not be a fireman, a policeman, or teach school.  There are currently 3,100 registered sex offenders, that were in the medical field.  Of all the professionals, those in the medical field are the ones we pay to take care of our mental and physical health.  In today’s society, when those in a position of trust misuse their position, many forms of trauma will follow.

Today, 12/5/2017, Dr. Oz brought us the real-life developing story of one such physician, who misused the trust of 17 women, and is now finds himself under the treatment of legal system.

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, a (former) prominent neurologist in Trenton, NJ, has been charged in 3 states with a slew of charges from patients who alleged he touched them inappropriately while they were under his care.

One woman sat down with Oz, still so traumatized, she would not show her face.  She has suffered with a rare disease for years that led her to Cruciani.  It began with hugs from Cruciani and progressed to abuse.  Another patient, Sarah, sought care from him and after a few years of care, the abuse started after she became pregnant.  He began touching her breasts. He was preying on her pregnancy in ways that were way out of line.  She called his change in character, “devastating.”

Last month, Cruciani, 63, admitted that he assaulted seven patients in 2016 while he was chairman of Drexel University’s neurology department and pleaded guilty to varying charges of indecent assault and harassment. Under a plea agreement, he will serve seven years’ probation, register as a sex offender and forfeit his medical license. Those that testified, said he touched them inappropriately, whispered seductively in at least one woman’s ear and took advantage of the fact that they had few other health care options. They said that their interactions with Cruciani made them distrustful of medical professionals, especially male doctors, and were upset that he wasn’t going to be jailed.

In handing down the sentence, Municipal Court Judge Gerard A. Kosinski said that Cruciani had imposed on his victims “a lifetime of pain.”

Cruciani’s attorney, Linda Dale Hoffa, said, “He will comply with all court mandates, abandon his academic career and the medical profession entirely, and do whatever is in his power to begin the healing process.”
The 17 women accusing Cruciani of sexual misconduct are in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania and go back as far as 10 years.  All these women have either filed police reports or are seeking civil lawsuits. One wonders, how many more are yet to come forward.
When anyone you trust with caring for you, abuses that trust, always report it-no matter how prominent they are.  You may be the one that gives others the courage to do the same.  No one should be a victim of abuse.Photo courtesy of Bing.com 

 

