Dr. Oz, disgraced neurologist charged with slew of sexual abuse charges

In most states, if someone is a registered sex offender, they cannot work in community service. They can not be a fireman, a policeman, or teach school. There are currently 3,100 registered sex offenders, that were in the medical field. Of all the professionals, those in the medical field are the ones we pay to take care of our mental and physical health. In today’s society, when those in a position of trust misuse their position, many forms of trauma will follow.

Today, 12/5/2017, Dr. Oz brought us the real-life developing story of one such physician, who misused the trust of 17 women, and is now finds himself under the treatment of legal system.

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, a (former) prominent neurologist in Trenton, NJ, has been charged in 3 states with a slew of charges from patients who alleged he touched them inappropriately while they were under his care.

One woman sat down with Oz, still so traumatized, she would not show her face. She has suffered with a rare disease for years that led her to Cruciani. It began with hugs from Cruciani and progressed to abuse. Another patient, Sarah, sought care from him and after a few years of care, the abuse started after she became pregnant. He began touching her breasts. He was preying on her pregnancy in ways that were way out of line. She called his change in character, “devastating.”