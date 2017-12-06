Time names “The Silence Breakers” person of the year

Today just broke the news, person of the year for 2017, is the group of strong voices who came forward this year and said, “I have had enough.” It’s the silence breakers who set off a national reckoning of the prevalence of sexual abuse. The movement accelerated with the #metoo campaign that spread across social media. Men and women were sharing their stories of having been victimized. This awakening spread world-wide, as traumatized voices were heard, that had been long silenced.

Time‘s editor in chief, Edward Felsenthal, announced the winner and showed us the composite of the cover, to be released Friday. The women on the cover are some of the key voices: Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift, Susan Fowler, Adama Iwu, and Isabel Pascual and the hundreds whose voices have led to a cultural reckoning.

The silence breakers movement seemed to have began when Harvey Weinstein, one of the biggest names in Hollywood, was exposed for years and countless claims of abuse from women who had worked with him.

“The galvanizing actions of the women on our cover…along with those of hundreds of others, and of many men as well, have unleashed one of the highest-velocity shifts in our culture since the 1960s,” Felsenthal said in a statement.

A domino effect began in the masses coming forward with big names including Kevin Spacey, Charlie Rose, Matt Lauer, and Senator Al Franken. This earthquake has shattered careers and revealed dark abuses of power. Thankfully, it has also brought justice to the years of silenced victims.

The Time Person of the Year is the one the editors feel has had the most influence over the past year in the news. Whether is is good or ill, this person/persons made a difference.

“The idea that influential, inspirational individuals shape the world could not be more apt this year,” Felsenthal said. “For giving voice to open secrets, for moving whisper networks onto social networks, for pushing us all to stop accepting the unacceptable, The Silence Breakers are the 2017 Person of the Year.”