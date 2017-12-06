Dr. Oz talks mall food courts

Aaahhh…the food court. When you are hungry and you shop, science says you will spend 64% more, and will choose junkier foods. How does the mall pull you in, and how do they engineer their products: salt, sugar, and smells. Today, 12/06/2017, Oz educates us on our mall food courts.

The pretzel, that makes you salivate just thinking about it-and there it is-a science project made of salt, dipped in oils, and made with refined flour. Basically, it is like eating a ton of sugar. Then when you add the sauce, you have blown up your body. Then, there’s the gooey hot pizza. Pizzerias have been told not to place it on the table until the oils have been blotted. Why? What are the oils? Fatty cheeses, greasy pans and crusts, and processed meats to start with. Let’s talk cinnamon rolls–they capture your brain. It is a mind trap designed to pull you in with the warm cinnamon smell. But wait a minute, there is an alternative. Choose the churro instead, that is less fat and calories. And there is a healthy meal you can order, even in a food court. Always get the chicken and broccoli, if you prefer oriental.

You know that sweet lady that offers you a taste of the oriental foods and always tries to get you to taste the sweet chicken? This is taught to her. The sugar draws you in for more. Guess what, it is frozen, processed, and has all kinds of negative ingredients–worst part, that bite has 5 t. of sugar. Fox News released a list of the unhealthiest foods at mall food courts. Webmd says to eat breakfast, drink water throughout the day and take snacks. Doing all these things will help you avoid eating at food courts. They also provide a list of the right foods to choose at a food court.

Now, let’s talk about the backs of the food courts-rat traps, improper cleaning of tables, improper cleaning of utensils, and dropping from insects all over were found when investigators went behind the scenes.

There are enough germs on food court tables to literally take down Superman. When they wipe the tables, all they are doing is spreading germs. Usually, all they use is a wet towel that has been used over and over. If you choose to sit down and eat, place napkins under your plate and wash your hands before and after you eat.

One rule of thumb, always touch the glass in front of the food. If it is lukewarm, never order the food. The glass should be warm or the restaurant is not keeping the food at a temperature required by law. Do the same, when ordering cold foods. Make sure the glass is cold. Now, after touching the glass, wash your hands before you eat.

A lot of good changes are being made by some of the restaurants that are mandated by law. They have to do this to keep their rating very high. Look to see their rating on the wall before you order.

Just remember, when you are shopping to think smart about your food like you do your purchases. You might be cold and starving from shopping, but; healthy food choices will fill you longer, and leave you with more energy, instead of the opposite.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com