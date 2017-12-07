Avoid bursting water pipes this winter

Most insurance companies will tell you that the majority of water damage to homes comes during the cold winter months. The hidden danger of this happening with the freezing temperatures, causing water in pipes to freeze and pipes to burst, can be avoided. TODAY‘s National Investigative Correspondent, Jeff Rossen, pointed us to many of the causes, and showed simple inexpensive things we should do now, to avoid having to pay out thousands of dollars in damage.

Rossen talked with Jim Magliaro, Risk Consulting Technical Leader at the Paul Davis Commercial and Home Restoration “flood house” in Jacksonville, Florida. Magliaro shared some tips for protecting our homes from flooding.

HOW TO PREPARE YOUR PIPES FOR WINTER

Insulate your pipes . Insulation costs about 25 cents per ft.

. Insulation costs about 25 cents per ft. Replace rubber hose on washer with a steel-braided one. These are about $10. ea.

with a steel-braided one. These are about $10. ea. Know where the shut-off valve is under your sink and how to shut it off. Check once a week to make sure you do not have any leaks under your sinks.

is under your sink and how to shut it off. Check once a week to make sure you do not have any leaks under your sinks. Check for puddles under your refrigerator regularly. You should move the refrigerator and check the back as well.

under your refrigerator regularly. You should move the refrigerator and check the back as well. Know where and how to shut off your main water valve outside. This is where the main water line enters the home. There are usually two, a ball valve and a gate valve. When the handle is in line with the pipe, it is on. It needs to be perpendicular for the water to be off.

State Farm Insurance offers advice for avoiding busted pipes and added these tips:

Protecting pipes during the winter

Leave a drip of warm water on in a faucet when temps plummet.

Open cabinet doors to allow warm heat to flow around the pipes.

Always turn off the main water valve when you are going to be away for any length of time.

Keep your thermostat set at the same temperature day and night.

Have a neighbor check on your home while you are away.

Being proactive can possibly prevent a catastrophe in your home this winter. Remember, a leak the size of a dime can flood an entire home.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com