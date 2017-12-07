Al Franken will resign as Senator amidst sexual accusations

NBC just aired a live announcement from the Senate floor of Al Franken stating in the upcoming days, he will resign from his position as Senator of Minnesota. This comes soon after accusations surfaced from several women that Franken had sexually abused or harassed them. This growing number of names of those in power abusing others has been a revolt of victims like we have never seen before.

In his live speech, Franken strongly denied ever abusing anyone and apologized to those who felt otherwise. He let it be known that he had always been a strong proponent of women, in his seat in the Senate. Franken used his air time to speak negatively against President Trump stating during his campaign, he was also accused. Franken also bashed GOP candidate Roy Moore of Alabama, and the accusations against him, as he runs for office. This act of pointing the finger, sent a mixed message. Franken was trying to draw attention to others while pleading for the nation not to believe his accusers.

Franken has been accused of shoving his tongue down a woman’s throat, placing his hand on another’s buttocks during a speech, and squeezing a ‘hand full’ of flesh on a woman’s waist. A total of 8 women have come forward with different allegations. He has lost his support from his Democratic colleagues.

Franken, 66, was a rising star in the Democratic Party was even a name mentioned as a possible candidate for the 2020 Presidential race.

“Some of the allegations against me simply aren’t true. Some of them, I remember quite differently,” remarked Franken. He has promised to fully cooperate with an ethics investigations and to regain the trust of his fellow Minnesotans.

The allegations against Franken began on November 16. Leeann Tweeden, now a radio anchor, accused him of forcibly kissing her during a USO tour in Afghanistan in 2006.

This announcement comes just one day after Time named it’s person of the year, 2017, “The Silent Breakers” of the #metoo movement that spread world-wide. The silent voices of the victims of sexual abuse are coming forward obtaining their strength in numbers. Franken is the latest to fall in the national revolt of sexual harassment allegations that have brought down powerful (untouchable) men in Hollywood, the media and elected officials.

His announcement followed Tuesday’s resignation of Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers, the longest-serving member of the House.

This resignation of Franken means the Governor of Minnesota, Mark Dayton, will appoint a temporary replacement until the next election.

