“I, Tonya” hits theaters today with incredible reviews

It was one of the most scandalous stories ever seen in the world of sports. We all came to know the names, Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan, world famous ice skaters, when this tragedy occurred. Tonya Harding was the first woman to ever complete a triple axle in figure skating competition. This propelled her to victory in 1991 in the Nationals and in World’s, she held the title of second place. Her legacy became defined to an association of a poorly planned and carried out attack on her competitor, Nancy Kerrigan.

Harding was to compete against Kerrigan in the 1994 Olympics but a scheme to break Kerrigan’s leg by Harding’s ex-husband (Jeff Gillooly) was carried out by a couple of thugs who were unsuccessful. One of the men used a club and unexpectedly hit Kerrigan’s leg, leaving her in severe pain and badly bruised. Kerrigan ended up winning silver in the Olympics and Harding finished 8th. As the facts unfolded of the scandal, Harding was forever banned from the world of figure skating.

ET has aired segments all week on the movie, “I, Tonya” which hits theaters today. Interviews with the stars who are in the new movie, that is aimed to show us a different side of Harding, showed compassion from those interviewed. The movie depicts a very strange childhood for Harding, raised by an over-bearing mother played by Allison Janney, and Margot Robbie, as Tonya Harding. Robbie stated she did not know how to skate before the movie.

Harding began to skate at the age of 4, and showed incredible talent in the years to follow. Exposed to constant abuse by her mother, and Harding’s first love, led her to a down-ward spiral in life. The plan to hurt Kerrigan, by her ex-husband, demolished any hope of her ever realizing all her dreams.

Nothing is left to appear less than it was in the actual attack; however, the movie brings to life how Harding struggled her entire life to be all she had dreamed, amidst abuse, and the lack of maternal nurturing.

Breathtaking scenes of skating are in the movie, poignant moments with Harding’s bodyguard, and dark icy moments inside Harding’s personal life. A gut-wrenching scene half-way thru relives Harding adamantly questioning a judge of what they have against her, and why it isn’t solely about skating.

Critics allow the movie does not show Harding as a victim in skating as much as they portray a girl with immaculate skills, and the effects an unstable home can have on anyone’s dreams.

Oscar buzz is being being heard for Janney in the portrayal of Harding’s mother, and the director, Craig Gillespie. A line being used by those that have seen the movie is, “Every one has their own truth.”

