Women over 40 listen to your body!

As we age, our bodies just can’t respond like it use to when we lift heavy objects, eat unhealthy foods, and are dealing with stressful situations. When our body sends signals to our brain that there is a problem, we often dismiss it as strain, constipation, or blame our headaches on our crazy in-law. Women have different signals of some of the same health problems that men have. Too often, women are too busy to take notice and the end result can be one that has grown into a full blown heart attack and/or death.

What about pains that are less explanatory-where are they coming from-how often are they occurring? When should we go to the doctor? TODAY walked us through major warnings in women:

Signals of a possibly serious problem in women over 40

A new unusual skin growth . Years of sun exposure can lead to melanoma. Any new growth, should be checked by your doctor. Never, ignore these and check your body often to see if any growths are dark, irregular, different colors, and are growing. Also, be aware of basal cell skin cancers, which are caused by too much sun exposure. These cancers are generally shiny, pink or red, and can resemble an open sore or scar.

Belly bloat . Remember our mom's saying, "It's just fluid." We also excuse this as too many carbs, and needing a good salad or fruit. This is one of the first and sometimes the last signs of ovarian cancer and should never be ignored. If you're experiencing abdominal or pelvic discomfort, persistent bloating or stomach pain, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, changes in bowel movements and fatigue and back pain-get checked immediately.

Jaw pain . This symptom leads us to believe we might have TMJ, Maybe it's a tooth, maybe I am grinding my teeth at night, or maybe it is stress. This symptom is one of the first in women for a heart problem. Women are more likely to have less typical symptoms such as shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, as well as back or jaw pain, according to the American Heart Association.

Feeling fatigued. Adults need an average of between 7-9 hrs. of sleep per night. Many times we wake up after having slept that long but feel exhausted all day. Women tend to blame this on hormones. There could be an underlying problem that can lead to stroke, heart problems, and high blood pressure-sleep apnea. This is when your airways becomes obstructed while you are asleep. Prior to perimenopause and menopause, higher levels of estrogen and progesterone are protective and help maintain this upper airway. "But once these hormones start fluctuating or drop to very low levels, we see higher incidences of sleep apnea in women," says Rosen, associate professor of clinical medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. If constant fatigue continues, get checked.

Women are the first to let themselves go, to excuse pain and keep going for the needs of the family. “Love thyself ” should be a slogan we imprint on our brains in order to be there for them.

