Thanks to modern medicine and advances towards being more pro-active, women are learning more ways to avoid the announcement they have breast cancer. Fox News gave us new information on the different signs, appearances, and symptoms to warn women of a possible growing invader in their bodies that can be diagnosed early. Many women tend to forget that as they grow older, the chances for getting breast cancer increases. We are also learning how lifestyle changes can decrease one’s chances of getting breast cancer as well.

Fox reminded us of some of the signs we can see or feel: a lump, hardening, a sore spot, an indention, thickening, and lumps in the armpits. Women sometimes forget to check the lymph node area under their arms where the cancer can actually be hiding. If the cancer has spread, a woman can experience bone pain as well.

Other signs of breast cancer

Skin starts looking like a peeled orange in an area. “Dimpling.”

Discharging blood from nipples.

Skin redness and warmth in an area.

It is advised that women in their 40’s should consider using an IUD instead of taking “the pill.” Having your partner get a vasectomy, or getting your tubes tied also puts you at a lower risk of cancer from no longer taking hormones.

A Danish study showed that the older “pill” that had a lower estrogen level and was taken for a long period of time was linked to many cases of breast cancer.

Dr. Oz and his experts in the field of cancer, women’s health, and preventative medicines, gave us advice on being pro-active concerning breast health:

Things to know about breast cancer

One thing women can do to improve their breast health is become more aware of their breast anatomy. So if there is any change, nipple retraction, nipple discharge, change in color, skin texture, or mass, then immediately seek attention.

Discuss with your primary physician if you are at risk from having a family history of breast cancer.

Exercise regularly, maintain a healthy body weight, eat a lot of plant proteins, and avoid alcohol consumption.

Know and watch your breasts size, shape, and feel. If there is any change, see your doctor.

If you are 40 or over, get a mammogram every year.

According to The American Cancer Society, more than 40,000 women will die from breast cancer this year. This is an alarming number when so much information has been awarded to us on prevention.