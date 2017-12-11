During busy holiday months home remedies that work

It’s that cold and flu season again. Have you ever gotten up in the morning with a sore throat and clogged nose, and suddenly panicked? You are rushing to go to work; but unfortunately, you forgot to buy cold medicines? So, what can you do to get some relief? Do your teeth look yellow, or does a headache come out of nowhere, and you have to be at a party? Today, on MSN, a list of home remedies was given to us about common symptoms, and how to use things we typically already have in our kitchen.

Home remedies that work

Chicken soup . No, this is not an old wives tale. Mom was right, it is good for a cold. Dr. Oz has aired many segments on the potent power of old fashioned chicken soup and how it actually brings healing to our bodies. Science proves this to be one of the most natural ways to fight a cold.

. No, this is not an old wives tale. Mom was right, it is good for a cold. Dr. Oz has aired many segments on the potent power of old fashioned chicken soup and how it actually brings healing to our bodies. Science proves this to be one of the most natural ways to fight a cold. Gargling with plain warm water . A study was done on 400 volunteers who actually fought off an upper respiratory infection by gargling often with just warm water.

. A study was done on 400 volunteers who actually fought off an upper respiratory infection by gargling often with just warm water. Vinegar and alcohol for ears . According to the Mayo Clinic, this is more of a preventative way to fight swimmer’s ear and other symptoms, before an infection sets up. Simply put one part vinegar and one part rubbing alcohol into a dispenser and insert one teaspoon into each ear and let it drain back out. This mixture can actually destroy bacteria and fungi.

. According to the Mayo Clinic, this is more of a preventative way to fight swimmer’s ear and other symptoms, before an infection sets up. Simply put one part vinegar and one part rubbing alcohol into a dispenser and insert one teaspoon into each ear and let it drain back out. This mixture can actually destroy bacteria and fungi. Ginger for nausea . If you are planning a flight, a cruise, or tend to get nauseated after eating, then ginger can be your friend. Chewing on ginger candy or using the powder in your drinks and food, can help.

. If you are planning a flight, a cruise, or tend to get nauseated after eating, then ginger can be your friend. Chewing on ginger candy or using the powder in your drinks and food, can help. Honey for cough . A study of children who had been sick for a week were given 1 gm of honey at bedtime. These children coughed less, slept better, and got over colds faster.

. A study of children who had been sick for a week were given 1 gm of honey at bedtime. These children coughed less, slept better, and got over colds faster. Apple and carrots for whiter teeth . Did you know that the vitamins are not the only benefit of chewing on and digesting these super-foods? They also remove stains from your teeth. Malic acid is in apples, carrots, and strawberries. The acid whitens the enamel on teeth.

. Did you know that the vitamins are not the only benefit of chewing on and digesting these super-foods? They also remove stains from your teeth. Malic acid is in apples, carrots, and strawberries. The acid whitens the enamel on teeth. Duct tape for warts . These nasty and contagious skin growths caused by a virus have been removed by simply placing a piece of duct tape over them. This suffocates the wart, causing it to die and fall off.

. These nasty and contagious skin growths caused by a virus have been removed by simply placing a piece of duct tape over them. This suffocates the wart, causing it to die and fall off. Vodka for smelly feet . After wearing socks and shoes, have you ever noticed how your feel smell? Nasty, huh? Simply soak vodka on a washcloth and rub it over your feet before you put on your shoes. The vodka kills bacteria and fungi that causes the smell.

. After wearing socks and shoes, have you ever noticed how your feel smell? Nasty, huh? Simply soak vodka on a washcloth and rub it over your feet before you put on your shoes. The vodka kills bacteria and fungi that causes the smell. Ice for migraines. Nothing is more debilitating than a migraine that comes out of nowhere. A simple solution to relieve the pain, is ice. Apply ice wrapped in a cloth to your temples or back of neck while lying down for 30 minutes.

By applying these economical and natural ways to “heal thyself“, makes life a little less hectic.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com