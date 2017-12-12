CMR

Has your hunk got the “man flu?”

“I’m so sick. I think I am dying.”  Yeah, and I have cramps. Ladies, ever notice how your man thinks he needs to check his will on the first sign of a cold?  Are they really needing attention that badly, or could they be knocking on heaven’s door?  Are women more immuned to pain and sickness?  You know, the child bearers?  Let’s dive in, head (ache) first….heaven knows….someone needs to know.

TODAY, talked this morning about men getting sick vs. women and the results were rather eye-opening.

According to Wikipedia: Man flu is a pejoratively used phrase that refers to the idea that men, when they have a cold, exaggerate and claim they have the flu. Whilst a commonly used phrase in the UK and Ireland, it is referred to in other cultures and there is a continuing discussion over the scientific basis for the phrase.

“Man flu” is real, or so says one Canadian researcher who was “tired of being accused of overreacting.”

With many respiratory diseases, a man is more susceptible to complications than a woman, plus his immune system may be naturally weaker, according to research published Monday in the BMJ medical journal.  Is this why women typically outlive their husbands?
A 2013 study from Stanford University found that women’s antibodies tend to respond more rapidly to an injection of the flu virus than men’s antibodies. The study also found that men with higher testosterone levels tended to have the weakest antibody response. As a result, the study suggests that testosterone suppresses the immune system, while estrogen boosts it.
Is this a new epidemic?  One of the co-hosts remarked how her husband hurt his thumb the other day and came in limping.
Epidemiologic data from Hong Kong showed that adult men had a higher risk of hospital admission for flu.
An American study revealed that men died more often from flu compared with same-age women, regardless of underlying heart disease, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and kidney diseases.
You know the old stories of the women stooping in the cotton fields, giving birth, strapping the newborn to her body, and then continuing on to pick cotton?  She can thank her lucky estrogen for this accomplishment.
