Has your hunk got the “man flu?”

“I’m so sick. I think I am dying.” Yeah, and I have cramps. Ladies, ever notice how your man thinks he needs to check his will on the first sign of a cold? Are they really needing attention that badly, or could they be knocking on heaven’s door? Are women more immuned to pain and sickness? You know, the child bearers? Let’s dive in, head (ache) first….heaven knows….someone needs to know.

TODAY, talked this morning about men getting sick vs. women and the results were rather eye-opening.

According to Wikipedia: Man flu is a pejoratively used phrase that refers to the idea that men, when they have a cold, exaggerate and claim they have the flu. Whilst a commonly used phrase in the UK and Ireland, it is referred to in other cultures and there is a continuing discussion over the scientific basis for the phrase.