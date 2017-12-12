Dr. Oz what every parent needs to know about botulism in infants

New parents have so many fears. Among them, is their new baby becoming mysteriously ill. This happened not long ago to a family whose little baby girl went limp, into a dead sleep, and could not respond. Today, 12/12/2017, on Dr. Oz, we learned what happened, how it happened, and what had to be done. The scary part is, this could easily happen to any infant, at any time. So, what is botulism?

The infant’s story, Oz covered today, was under the care of her own physician at the hospital. After all the tests left her without an answer, she eventually had to call in a specialist. He noticed a tiny spot on the infant’s toe. This led the experienced doctor to conduct other tests, and diagnosed the infant with botulism. After tests were done of their soil at home, their foods, and even their honey-it all came down to a simple dust particle. That was the consensus as botulism is found in dust or dirt on playgrounds, on work-sites, and in the dust in our own homes.

Dr. Oz suggests that parents NEVER give honey to a child under the age of 1 yr. Reasoning being; honey is sticky, and can absorb the very dust particle that is contaminated. Once botulism is growing in the body, it attacks the nerve conductors from the brain, leaving one lifeless. This child was unresponsive in the hospital for an entire week. Dr. Oz also remarked that if a child can hold their head up and then a parent notices they can’t–get help immediately. This is a first sign of being attacked by botulism.