Dr. Oz shaving wasted hours off your day

We all have the same amount of time each day-24 hrs. 7-8 designated to sleep, and the remaining are ours to manage. Why do we still not have enough hours if we work 8 and have 8 left to enjoy–please? Most will say, this is not enough because of chores, cooking, commuting, etc. Today, 12/13/2017, Dr. Oz brings in experts to help us crack the code on time management.

Morning hours

Make your bed before you even leave the room.

Wipe down your shower while you are in it.

While coffee is brewing, do your stretches.

Every night before you go to bed, put a bottle of water by your sink and drink it as soon as you get up while you are getting ready to leave. Take your vitamins.

Get a bottle of wrinkle release spray and spray your clothes every night on hangers, and put them by the shower while you are in it, allowing the steam to penetrate the clothes. You won’t have to iron.

Make overnight oats and forget the drive-thru. Smoothies take too long and if you have breakfast ready, you can save time and eat healthier.

Drying your hair-get microfiber towels, they dry your hair in 1/2 the time. Learn to style your hair while you are drying it to avoid rollers. It’s best to wash your hair at night to save time.

Ines Rosales, tv host, says to carpool to save time commuting.

Get a germ-free home in half the time

Laundry-have 2 laundry baskets-1 for darks, 1 for whites, don’t spend time sorting. Roll your t-shirts right out of the dryer. Saves space and time.

On greasy spots-clean with magic erasers only-they sanitize and work in half the time. Use them on soap scum in the bathroom, on counters, stoves, anywhere. Throw them away afterwards-no bottles to store.

Getting in and out of the grocery store in 10 minutes

Choose the right parking space. Don’t circle looking for the perfect spot. Go further back to a lane and get the first spot.

Shop the first of the week and before 8 am to avoid crowds on the weekend.

Drop off your Deli list-don’t stand there and wait. Go back and pick your items up after you have everything else.

Always know your store and make a list. Write down your list according to departments so you are running back and forth from isle to isle.

In check-out lines don’t avoid a person in front of you with a lot of things in their cart and go to the line where there are several people with fewer items. It takes longer to go thru the line with the most people waiting because of the time involved in each person’s check-out.

When you are shopping, section out what needs to be refrigerated so that when you get home, it’s all in one bag to be put up-another time saver-you don’t have to sort.

Chef Roble’ Ali shares meal ideas for saving time: Make one dish meals the night before or when you get home while you are doing other chores-they can bake or heat up. They also lasts for days.

Start saving time with these 4-minute workouts that burn fat faster than the ones you do at the gym. You will burn the same amount of calories as a 30- minute workout. See these exercises on Oz’s website- HIIT.

Nurses share ways to get in and out of the doctor’s office faster

The best time to book an appt is early morning or right after lunch-the doctor is fresh and you are first in line.

The best day to book an appt is Wednesday. Mondays are hectic and Fridays seem to always be busy.

Use your 24-hr. nurse line if you need to ask questions about symptoms, medications, home remedies, do you need to go to the doctor, etc.? Insurance companies offer this and it can save you money. See link.

Time is on our side. We just have to make the most of it.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com