Dr. Phil making the holidays more enjoyable

The excitement usually begins around the end of October and starts to end in the middle of the crowds, when your budget is blown, and your back is out. And, it’s 2 weeks til Christmas. Then, you find out someone is mad and not coming, the lights blow out on the tree, and they are requesting you not have ham this year. Why do you put yourself through all this? Because, it’s Christmas. Dr. Phil feels sympathy pains for us, and gives us some tips and needed reminders, on how to make this very special season more enjoyable for everyone.

Advice for truly enjoying the holidays

Be realistic in your expectation. You knew that wasn’t going to happen, but you hoped and wished-and got let down-it’s all your own fault. Every one you know is going to do the same and be the same, so letting yourself get set up only to be let down-is totally in your own control. And, no-dinner is never on time. Lower your expectations. Lighten up and go with the flow. If you get stressed, find a way to laugh at something or with someone. Stay involved with your guests, not so focused on your perfection. Remember-Christmas is not a problem-solving session. Leave all negative outside and do not try to solve family issues at Christmas. You have the entire year to do that. Focus on who “IS” there and not who isn’t. Limit the time you spend with family. Christmas is about others as well, and your friends may just make your Christmas a bit merrier. If a meal means stress-change it. Have everyone bring over something or go to a restaurant. Give yourself permission to not be perfect. You can clean, decorate, and cook until the cows come home but why? Do what you can do, and then stop. Don’t focus so much on the past and it’s pains. Start new traditions and start healing. If you feel empty and alone-think of and give to others, especially those in need. Go to a nursing home, visit an orphanage, invite a lonely friend over, give to a charity. When we give, we feel the love returned to us.

During the merriest time of the year, don’t forget what’s important. It is better to be personable than perfect. No one will remember your polished silver and ironed tablecloth. They will remember how you made them feel.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com