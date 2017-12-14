It was December 14, 2012; any ordinary blue-skied morning, when children awoke with the excitement of a new day. Teachers were setting up their rooms, doing what they were called to do. This morning would be the last day that so many parents would watch their sleepy-eyed children walk into their school, as doors closed to their blanketed arms of learning. It was the morning one crazed 20 yr. old gunman would take the lives of 20 of these children, and 6 heroic teachers who refused to abandon their young children. It was the day that the lives of their families would be forever changed by a flash of gunfire.

There is nothing more precious than a child’s hugs and kisses in the morning. There is nothing to compare with those questions they have about life, their giggles, their smiles, and their schoolwork they bring home with such pride. How does a parent get thru this? How can a community ever heal from such a tragedy too much to comprehend?

According to one mother; even after 5 years, it still seems like only yesterday. The only way she has been able to survive is to get involved in the awareness of gun violence groups, to leave a legacy for her little boy. Daniel Barden, 6, played the drums and loved the ocean. Rachel D’Avino, 29, would never know the joy of being proposed to by her fiance’ on Christmas Eve. Olivia Engel, 6, loved her pink lamb and dance. She was a girl scout. All Chase Kowalski, 6, wanted for Christmas was his two front teeth. He loved baseball and looked forward to kids’ classes at Home Depot. On 7 yr. old Grace McDonnell’s small white casket, her family drew her favorite things: cupcakes, ice cream cones, seagulls, and lighthouses.

Volunteers with the Tri-Cities chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, part of Everytown for Gun Safety, will gather today with community members and St. John’s Episcopal Church for a vigil to remember the victims. The event is one of more than 200 across the country commemorating the five-year mark and asking lawmakers to do more to #EndGunViolence.

The process of constructing a memorial to the victims of the Sandy Hook School shooting has been a long one. A commission formed in 2013 to tackle the town’s unprecedented challenge, and since then, finding a site and a design in line with the wishes of the victims’ families and the town’s residents has proven to be a slow and delicate operation. A Newtown resident donated five acres of land located about a quarter of a mile from the elementary school to the town for the memorial

Since the shooting, schools have placed newer safety rules in place while mental health agencies are waiting for promised funding. They are optimistic with the plans for earlier interventions. The 21st Century Cures Act created a committee to advise Congress and federal agencies on the needs of adults and young people with serious mental illness. It’s scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss the group’s first report to Congress.

Sadly, there are families still battling insurance companies to pay for the services of the victims.