Today, 12/14/2017, according to CNN, the 500 yr. old mystery of the missing Raphael’s last paintings, has been solved. Raphael, the famous painter of three rooms in the Vatican, had began work on another fresco. It was never discovered, until work began restoring the fresco walls in the Constantine Hall. This was a room use for extravagant banquets for the Constantine Popes. The restoration brought to the artists, a life-time discovery.

Under the fresco walls were two breathtaking and original paintings by Raphael of two women; Justice and Friendship. Fabio Piacintini, the restorer of the walls, says it’s an amazing feeling, as these were probably the artist’s last works. Inside the Palace of the Vatican walls, are four rooms known as Raphael’s Rooms. During the 16th century, Pope Julius II used these rooms as his apartments when he commissioned Raphael and his pupils to paint the rooms with different themes.

Piacintini said, “It’s almost like being in the presence of the artist.” Raphael died before he could finish the paintings, and they were lost amidst the new paintings done after him. He explained how they are original to Raphael, by the brushwork and unusual colors. These paintings were also done without a drawing underneath.