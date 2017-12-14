The Vatican Museums are home to numerous famous art treasures, created by masters like Caravaggio, Leonardo da Vinci, and Michelangelo. The room “Constantine” contains works that were significant to the life of the famous emperor, who was largely responsible for converting the Roman Empire to Christianity.

In one fresco, The Vision of the Cross can be seen. Depicted on it is the moment when, before battling his brother-in-law Maxentius, Emperor Constantine allegedly saw a holy cross in the sky, a premonition of victory. Legend has it that Constantine placed a cross on every banner in his army, believing he was favored by God. At the edge of the large-scale fresco, next to Pope Clement I, floats a woman in a blue dress who allegorically represents Friendship. In another fresco, The Battle of the Milvian Bridge, hidden in the far right corner in the battle between Constantine as the victor and his pagan brother-in-law Maxentius, shows the figure of Justice, the second allegory.

Experts believe the two images seen thru the walls being uncovered are original to Raphael, and the other images were painted by his students after his death.  According to the historians, the two figures are in much higher quality and the hand-print of Raphael.  To view the video, click here.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com

ref: TheVintageNews.com, CNN.com, mentalfloss.com, telegraph.co.uk/

 