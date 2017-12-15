Magnesium and it’s importance to our body, Dr. Oz

It comes and goes with different herbs, minerals, and vitamins. What is missing, what to take, or naturally eat to heal our bodies. As science leans more toward homeopathic cures, light is shown on the benefits of getting plenty of magnesium. Today, 12/15/2017, Dr. Oz discusses how important magnesium is to our bodies.

Magnesium is a trace metal needed in the diet that plays an essential role in energy use in the cell and in copying the cell’s genetic material. Many people fail to get enough in their daily diet. It is known as the “master mineral.”

Health benefits of magnesium Better sleep-helps regulate melatonin and balances stress hormones. Strengthens muscles and helps with muscle pain-increases the level of IGF-1 which makes muscles increase and reduces lactic acid. Better flexibility and bone strength-without it, we have cramps and bone strength as bones are 60% magnesium. Balances PH-level, hydrates, and produces energy. Alkalizes the body, a needed electrolyte, a factor in producing energy.

Have you been feeling weak or fatigued? Noticed muscle spasms or an unusual tremor? You may be suffering from low magnesium.

Signs of magnesium deficiency

Unexplained fatigue and weakness. Struggling for sound sleep. Frequent migraines. Loss of appetite. Muscle spasms, cramps. Depression, anxiety, restlessness. Abnormal heart rhythms, high blood pressure.

Get your daily dose of this fatigue-fighting mineral by eating a few of these magnesium-rich foods every day. Foods high in magnesium Seeds-pumpkin, flax, sesame, sunflower, pumpkin, watermelon. Nuts-almonds and Brazil nuts. Herbs-chives, basil, spearmint, dill. Cacao-dark natural chocolate powder. Dark green leafy vegetables-spinach, okra, broccoli. Avocados, bananas, peanut butter (natural), sweet potatoes, eggs. Brown rice, oily fish, whole wheat bread.

Who is at risk for low magnesium levels

People who don’t eat enough vegetables and whole grains may not be getting enough magnesium in their diet, but few of these are likely to have obvious symptoms. People who have trouble absorbing the nutrients in their food, like those with inflammatory bowel disease or Celiac disease can end up deficient. Those with diabetes may also be low in magnesium because of the damage diabetes does to the kidneys, which normally prevent the body from losing magnesium. Older adults may have lower levels of magnesium because they become less able to absorb it from their food and also see a decline in how well their kidneys work over time.

Dr. Oz provided us with a recipe for a magnesium smoothie.