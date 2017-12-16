Invest in your child’s future, give STEM toys for Christmas

What are STEM toys? Stem stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. Toys are available now from as young as a toddler for the development of a child’s creative thinking. These toys are held to be one of the biggest components in building our future engineers and scientists.

On TODAY this morning, 12/16/2017, a huge donation of stem toys for the Today Toy Drive was given in the amount of $175,000. by Learning Resources. Senior product manager, Tom Runtz. presented the gift to a co-host and explained how these toys are not only fun, but will inspire a love of learning. Runtz said, “Stem and coding is where the future of doctors and engineers will come from. The future of our science program depends on the development of our children now.”

How STEM toys help with a child’s development

Develops large and small motor skills: Hand & eye coordination, balance & dexterity, and improves physical awareness. Emotional and social development: Music, art, and creative play. Smart tech: Enhances knowledge of computers, communication, world events, and the internet. Social interaction: Encourages interaction, competitive and challenging activities, and role play. School readiness: Supports skills needed-math, logic, spatial, language, reading, writing, science, nature, and exploration.

The top five stem toys available this year

Playmags-30 magnetic building pieces-hands on fun for the entire family. Melissa & Doug Anatomy Set-for children under 6-teaches the human anatomy with magnetic pieces. Scientific Explorer-A starter kit for curious children to teach simple science experiments. Elenco-Teaches kids about simple circuitry, experiments, sound effects. Makey Makey-Highly unique to the stem toy line, teaches odd and creative ways to experiment-stimulates creativity with homemade creations.

Toy companies have incorporated hundreds of these learning toys into their lines this year and most toy stores have a section now that is labeled as “STEM.” From the basics: circuitry, coding, building, robotics, and creativity these toys give kids the tools needed to build their world when they are adults.

Is there a future scientist, technologist, engineer or mathematician in your family? The national STEM initiative focuses on core subjects by simply playing.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com