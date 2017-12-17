Fibromyalgia, the irritable everything disease

Do you ache all over and sometimes feel like a blowtorch is hitting certain areas? Do you wake up exhausted? Do shoulder bags, heavy jewelry, and even clothes hurt you now? Are there days, you literally can’t function, can’t concentrate, or listen to loud sounds? You may have fibromyalgia. It is the one disease that is diagnosed just by symptoms, and one of the most missed-diagnosed diseases. This invading disease can leave you feeling like a hypochondriac.

What is fibromyalgia? The word comes from “fibro” (the latin term for fibrous tissue), “myo” (the Greek word for muscle), and “algia” (the Greek word for pain). Fibromyalgia is considered a rheumatic disease that wrecks havoc with the body’s pain centers.

Main symptoms of fibromyalgia

Muscle stiffness and pain

Intense fatigue

Difficulty sleeping

Migraines

Memory loss and trouble concentrating

Irritable bowel syndrone

TMJ

Depression and/or anxiety

CNN aired a segment on the disease, and asked several sufferers to describe their quality of life, living with fibromyalgia. It was best described as “a blowtorch hitting certain parts of my body.” Others remarked how they were always tired, and that everything that touched their body caused pain. There were days they literally could not concentrate on anything. The National Sleep Foundation calls it “a double edged sword”: the pain makes sleep more difficult and lack of sleep exacerbates pain. Being exhaused and constant pain are invisible. Living with this disease can cause problems in relationships; others don’t understand, and think you are constantly using an excuse to do things, that you use to enjoy.

What causes fibromyalgia

Symptoms can begin after a traumatic event in one’s life. An accident or a major physical event.

Flu viruses, herpes, hepatitis B and C, and Epstein Barr, can all lead to the onset.

Emotional distress: any of life’s major events, worry, stress, loss of income, divorce, death.

Sleep disorders.

As medical research seeks to find the answers to this debilitating disease, it is known that the central nervous system alters the way it processes pain messages throughout the body. The pain receptors develop a “memory” of making them over-sensitive/reactive to any degree of pain.

Because there are so many other health problems that mimic fibromyalgia, a series of blood tests needs to be done by a physician. A FM/a blood test can rule out other rheumatic diseases. An experienced rheumatologist is the best way to get diagnosed or cleared.

Conditions that mimic fibromyalgia

Low thyroid levels

Vitamin D insufficiency

Parathyroid disease

Polymyositis or muscle disease

Paget’s disease or bone disease

Elevated blood calcium

Infectious diseases such as hepatitis, AIDS, and Epstein Barr

Cancer

How is fibromyalgia treated

Duloxetine for depression, anxiety, and neurotic nerve pain.

Patients are referred to physical therapists to build and strength muscles.

Stress can be treated with yoga, meditation, and counseling.

Massages can help with range of motion, stress, soreness.

According to The National Fibromyalgia Association, an estimated 3% to 6% of the world’s population suffers from the condition; about 450 million, including at least 10 million in the United States. 80% of those affected, tend to be women.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com