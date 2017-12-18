Dr. Oz diagnoses why we may be experiencing back pain

Back pain is one of the most common forms of pain. When you consider how the back is intertwined with all physical movements, and affected by multiple systems in the body, it’s no surprise how common back pain can occur. Today, 12/18/2017, we learned from Dr. Oz, what can trigger those pins and needles, aches, spasms, and sensations. He walks us through preventative measures, and ways we may be causing the pain and/or injury.

10 surprising reasons for back pain

A urinary tract infection (UTI) can travel upward in your body to your kidneys, causing inflammation, sharp pain, and pressure in your lower back. Reduce your risk of getting a UTI by staying hydrated and following these five steps from integrative doctor Dr. Tasneem Bhatia. Holding a grudge. Dr. Jennifer Hartstein, psychologist, says mental stress can manifest as physical back pain and muscle tension in the body. Wearing high heels and ill-fitting shoes with no support. Improper spinal alignment, overarching, and increased pressure can all cause back pain. It is imperative that we support our backs with proper shoes. Did you know that high heels can cause crippling arthritis? Smoking. When you smoke, it constricts blood vessels and the blood flow in the body. This ultimately changes the way your brain and body react to pain. It also causes the degeneration of spinal discs. Blood clots. Blood clots can form and obstruct blood flow to essential organs and cause blockages in blood vessels. After traveling, sudden back pain might be a sign of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a potentially life-threatening situation. Sitting properly is very important to everyday health. Breast size. If you have large breasts, over time, this can cause back pain. It is necessary to do regular abdominal and back exercises to prevent this from happening. Roller coaster and amusement park rides. Activities that jerk the body in different directions can hurt your back from causing damage to the soft tissue, muscles and bones, causing spasms. If you have arthritis, consult your physician before ever getting onto a ride. Household chores. Stretching should be a part of everyone’s daily regiment. When you are constantly bending over from sweeping, moping, cleaning, etc. you are aggravating nerves and the back’s structure. Try bending your knees more to avoid so much strain on your back. Screen time. When you sit in the same position all day long, it can aggravate your spine. Set up your computer workstation strategically, sit upright, or try a standing desk to prevent and ease stress and injury to your back. Hip or joint pain. Any old wound to your hips or joints can also cause your back to hurt. If you start having sharp pains that extend down your leg, you probably have sciatica.

Chronic pain cause be debilitating and make your day miserable. Here are some natural ways to help with easing some of the pain and problems:

Preventative against back pain

Fish oil is a natural anti-inflammatory pill to take to reduce swelling. Heat/cold therapies can reduce swelling and warm baths can relax the muscles. Fresh ginger is a natural pain reliever for muscle pain. Foam rolling exercise. This exercise you can do at home, has been shown to increase circulation to muscles, which provides heat and hydration. Guided meditation. Meditation has also been shown to activate brain areas controlling self-awareness of the pain and can have positive persuasive effects.

Dr. Oz also provided us with tips for healthier joints. Staying active but being careful, knowing how to move, avoiding jerking motions, and constant ill-postures can alleviate a lot of back pain.

