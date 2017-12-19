Cherokee nation sues major distributors and retailers over opioid epidemic

The Cherokee Nation is in fear of losing their heritage. With the alarming number of overdose deaths, addictions, and their children being adopted out of their own nation, their last hope was to sue the distributors and retailers for the culprit-OPIOIDS. This nation feels it is crumbling from prescribed substances being handed out, and not being more controlled.
The New York Times reported on Sunday that the opioid use is so widespread in Oklahoma based Cherokee Nation that 70% of the children have been adopted out to families that are non-Indian.
“Defendants have created an environment in which drug diversion can flourish,” the lawsuit states.
Photo courtesy of Bing.com
