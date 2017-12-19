Cherokee nation sues major distributors and retailers over opioid epidemic

The Cherokee Nation is in fear of losing their heritage. With the alarming number of overdose deaths, addictions, and their children being adopted out of their own nation, their last hope was to sue the distributors and retailers for the culprit-OPIOIDS. This nation feels it is crumbling from prescribed substances being handed out, and not being more controlled.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that the opioid use is so widespread in Oklahoma based Cherokee Nation that 70% of the children have been adopted out to families that are non-Indian.

According to the CDC, drug overdoses have quadrupled since 1999 , hitting hardest among white and Native Americans. Oklahoma, where the Cherokee Nation is based, has ranked among the top states for opioid prescription rates. “We have addicted mothers and fathers who don’t give a damn about what their children will carry on,” said tribal Attorney General Todd Hembree, a descendant of a revered 19th-century chief. “They can’t care for themselves, much less anything else. We are losing a generation of our continuity. In 2015 and 2016, 184 million pain pills were distributed in the Oklahoma region alone. They know that native Americans have a higher rate of addiction. Despite red flag warnings, they continued to distribute these drugs.” The tribal lawsuit, filed in Cherokee Nation District Court in April, argues that pharmacy chains as well as giant drug distributors flouted federal drug-monitoring laws and allowed prescription opioids to pour into the Cherokee territory in northeastern Oklahoma at some of the highest rates in the country. Such neglect, Hembree claims, amounts to exploitation of a people. The lawsuit alleges that six distribution and pharmacy companies have created conditions in which “ vast amounts of opioids have flowed freely from manufacturers to abusers and drug dealers” within the 14 northeastern Oklahoma counties that comprise the Cherokee Nation. The lawsuit, filed in the Cherokee Nation District Court, names as defendants distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp., and pharmacies CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. The suit alleges that the companies violated sovereign Cherokee laws by failing to prevent the diversion of pain pills to the black market, profiting from the growing opioid epidemic and decimating communities across the nation’s 14 counties in the state. The companies involved have asked a federal judge to deny the claims made by the nation. A ruling should be handed down in the near future.