Dr. Oz busts fake celebrity ad swindlers

How many times have you clicked on an ad for a miracle product and seen the picture of a celebrity endorsing it? This may lead one to believe it works, and to think, “It’s working for her!” It’s all a scam; to lure you into buying a cheap product, that scammers are making millions, from the public every year. How can they do this? Very easily-but it’s coming to a halt. Dr. Oz says, “If you buy a product online, you are having a 3x more likelihood of having a problem with the product, than if you buy the product in a store.”

How to spot a fake celebrity ad

When you arrive at the website, take a look at the URL-if it looks like it is suppose to be an endorsement from a tv show or celebrity, their name/program should be in the url. Is the celebrity holding up the product? If they are endorsing the product, they are usually holding it up or talking about it. Still, be careful because photo scammers can manipulate the photo.

Dr. Oz has spent money and years trying to reclaim his name from fake ads. There are stores devoting entire aisles to using his name to boost sales of products. Magazines, online sites, and even tv commercials are using his name because of his popularity. The problem is that the web is not policed like it should be. Dr. Oz recommends natural foods, vitamins, and exercises, but never products unless he tells you on his own show.

How fake ads are created

If you enter in the search bar, something Oz has mentioned on his show (green tea, etc.) fake ads will appear with his name on a product just because he mentioned the name, green tea. You can create an ad, even on Facebook, of a fake ad. For instance, “green coffee beans from Dr. Oz” and you can actually create an ad with his name, which is total fraud. People are doing this and even using his picture they have downloaded. Scammers are doing this to steal your information. Never do this, this is illegal.

Dr. Oz has created an “Oz Watch” for his viewers to report any site, sign, or product being promoted as one he recommends or uses. Oz provided a list of his trusted partners. Click here. Oz says to always consult with your personal physician or a local pharmacist before purchasing any product or supplement you learn about on The Dr. Oz Show. If you were improperly charged money by a company, you will need to contact that company or your financial institution. Neither Dr. Oz nor The Dr. Oz Show have any affiliation with such companies. You can also contact your local, state, or federal consumer protection agencies.

Last month, the Federal Trade Commission found a group of online marketers guilty of promoting fake dietary supplement and skincare ads after they sold over 40 health and beauty products using false health claims, made-up testimonials, fake ‘free trials’, made up websites like “goodhousekeepingtoday.com” and “womenshealthi.com,” and the use of celebrity images, including Dr. Oz, Paula Deen, Jennifer Aniston and many others, without their permission. With the help of Oprah, Dr. Oz has been fighting the spread of fake ads for years now.

The FTC passed a judgment of $179 million (the amount consumers paid due to false marketing) and will force Richard Fowler, Ryan Fowler, and Nathan Martinez (three men behind this scam), to pay $6.4 million to the Commission. These men run 19 companies, all under the umbrella known as Tarr, Inc. If you would like to learn more about this crackdown, read the full FTC press release here. To learn how to spot fake news, check out these helpful tips here.