It’s time to winterize your home and prepare for the cold

With the coldest months right around the corner, it’s time to get proactive in ridding our homes of drafts, potential problems, and very expensive heating bills. There are a few things we can do now, to avoid losing so much heat, and money. Today, 12/20/2017, on Megyn Kelly, we learned tips from George Oliphant, host of “George to the Rescue” on winterizing our homes before the dead of winter sets in.

Things to do to save heat in the winter

Trim any limbs hanging over the home to prevent leaves from falling into the gutters during the winter. Clean your gutters. Leaving your gutters full of leaves can cause a lot of damage and even cause heat loss. When the water doesn’t flow away from the home, ice-damming will occur in the downspouts causing rot to the roof, windows, etc. Close gaps around doors. During the winter months, the wood door will shrink, causing gaps, allowing cold air to come into the home. Simple ways to prevent this are: placing foam tape around the inside of the door frames, and door sweeps at the bottom of the doors. Ceiling fans during the winter, the fan should be spinning clockwise to reverse the flow of air. This is done with the switch on the fan. Insulation. Make sure you have plenty of insulation between your rafters and studs.

Other tips from contractors

Furnace inspection. Have your furnace and/or HVAC inspected for any potential underlying problems. You don’t want to wait until there is ice and snow to get someone out to your home. Fireplace. If you have a fireplace, get a chimney sweep to inspect it now so that if your heat goes out, you can feel safe using it. Keep a stash of clean dry wood in your garage or a place free from spiders and water. Install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. This can save lives. Check the batteries regularly. Secure crawlspace and basement entrances.

Other simple reminders to do now: buy ice melt, drain gas from lawn mower, check or service any snow blowers, make sure you have your car winterized, prepare flashlights with new batteries, keep cell phone charged, and prepare an emergency first-aid kit.

These things sound familiar; but, how easily we forget. Don’t be left out in the cold this winter.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com