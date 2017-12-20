The importance of maintaining relationships with your siblings

It’s Christmas time, when families get together to make another joyous memory. A special time to rekindle the family bond, one of life’s greatest gifts. The Bush daughters, Jenna and Barbara sat down with Dr. Oz today, and discussed how their friendship and closeness got them thru the spotlight of the public’s eye. They survived two Presidency’s, when their grandfather and dad were in the White House. “We always had each other’s backs,” they remarked.

Modern-day psychologists believe your relationship with your siblings is the blueprint of your future intimate relationships. When children grow up doing things together, learning to share, experiencing special life’s events-they tend to have a close-knit family of their own.

There is a tendency for siblings to pick on each other, harass each other, and find fault because of the challenging need for attention and acceptance from their parents. This should subside after they become young adults. Going different directions on finding their way in life, and spending time apart, can cause unresolved issues to become buried. Thus, fears of planning future life’s events (weddings, graduations, births, etc.) play havoc in the minds of family members.

When there are divisions and isolation from family members, it spreads thru the entire family. This causes deep wounds and can literally bring one to feeling abandoned. This is why siblings therapy should be a New Year’s priority if you or one of your siblings is experiencing unresolved issues.

Why sibling relationships are important

They shape the person you become. They instill a very high social and emotional understanding of people around you and teach you for your adult years. Siblings help you communicate better. Dr. Laurie Kramer, co-author of the book, Siblings as Agents of Socialization, a sibling’s influence on a child is just as important as a parent’s. While a parent lays the founding stones for formal behavior in the society; siblings help a great deal in developing informal behavioral traits. Having sibling relationships translates to success. According to the Grant Study, a study by Harvard Medical School that began in 1934(and continues till today), men who have siblings earn roughly $50000 more per year. Siblings know you right through your soul as a result of sharing the same parents, same environment, same conditioning, same discipline and even the same disappointments. According to Dr. Terri Apter, author of ‘The Sister Knot’, siblings may not always agree with you or even like you, but they elicit a great interest in you that is difficult to replicate in any other relationship. Life’s foundation of support. When there is a disaster, a trauma, a death, or any of life’s unnatural events-your first thought is to get help and support from your family. It is the foundation in your life. Remember, one day when you are old and alone-the only one who might be there for you is a sibling.

Psychologists and researchers in general are giving sibling relationships more attention, said Geoffrey Greif, therapist, co-author of “Adult Sibling Relationships” and a professor at the University of Maryland School of Social Work. “I can drop a friend, I can drop a mate, but I can never drop a sibling,” remarked Greif. Most counselors interviewed say that if siblings were close as children, it can be achieved once again-mostly by making them rekindle childhood happy moments.

Part of forging mature sibling relationships means getting to know our siblings all over again. There are so many advantages of sibling relationships that can and should be nurtured. You’re more likely to hold the same core values, a similar sense of origin and place, and an accumulation of shared crucial moments as well as family history on which to build.