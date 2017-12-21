Dr. Oz demonstrates how brain fog can settle in, and psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma shares her concerns with quick brain fog solutions. Oz says the stronger the “brain blocks” are, the less you will experience brain fog.  This fog comes from being overwhelmed with multi-tasking, tiredness, poor nutrition, etc.

Dave Asprey has ways to supercharge your brain and give you lasting energy through these foods:  pro-biotics, slow carbs such as artichokes, rolled oats, bananas, healthy fat oils (olive, coconut,fish), and polynutrients.