Is brain fog real? Is that why I can’t find my keys on some days, and don’t even have the “get up and go” to even look? There is a fog brain industry looking for fixes without trying to find the reason. Today, 12/21/2017, Dr. Oz dissects the reasoning behind brain fog, things that work, and how to use natural foods to help boost our brain power.

Dr. Oz demonstrates how brain fog can settle in, and psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma shares her concerns with quick brain fog solutions. Oz says the stronger the “brain blocks” are, the less you will experience brain fog. This fog comes from being overwhelmed with multi-tasking, tiredness, poor nutrition, etc. Dave Asprey has ways to supercharge your brain and give you lasting energy through these foods: pro-biotics, slow carbs such as artichokes, rolled oats, bananas, healthy fat oils (olive, coconut,fish), and polynutrients.

Quick brain fog solutions

First, make sure it isn’t a disease-you will need proper treatment. Get a B-12 complex. If you are constantly worried and anxious, you may need a vitamin B12 boost. Take the B12 quiz to see if you are deficient. Yoga-Mediatation. Practice word association. Focus on the task at hand, only. Practice mindfulness-be in the moment in your tasks, listening, talking. Change your diet to all healthy foods-inflammation, sugar, can all cause you to not be able to think. Learn to do something new-dance, a hobby, to challenge your thinking and boost your brain. Learn how to practice “brain dance.” These are simple movements.

Unless, there is an underlying problem like ADHD, Oz says “life” can put you in a fog from being totally bombarded and overwhelmed. Your brain just can’t handle the stress, so it becomes clouded with a survival of “rest.” We need to boost our brain’s natural energy by eating the proper foods.

Foods for brain power

Blueberries-a superfood because they are a great source of antioxidants, and they’ve also been proven to enhance memorization skills. A recent study is the first to show a potential benefit of blueberries in improving memory in older adults at risk for dementia. The best source is blueberry concentrate. Pumpkin seed oil-The high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids found in pumpkin seed oil improves cognitive function and helps prevent memory loss. Pumpkin seed oil is also high in zinc and actually helps your brain form new memories. Add it to salads, grilled vegetables, or pasta. Apple chips-help prevent the decline of an essential group of neurotransmitters and protect the brain from diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Brain-boosting strategies

Remembering names with strategies-Spend 5 minutes a day assigning a picture to every name and create a visual. Doing so will ensure you can always match a name to a face and avoid the embarrassment of forgetting! Brain yoga-Just hold up two fists. Stick up one thumb on one hand and the pinky on other hand and switch simultaneously. Practicing this exercise strengthens neural connections and even creates new ones. Studies have found that using your fingers stimulates nerve endings that go directly to the brain. Practice this for 5 minutes a day, and you’ll be amazed by how much you improve.

Eating the right foods is vital to improving and protecting your body and brain for years to come, taking time for yourself, practicing quiet time, and staying focused on one thing at a time, all contribute to less brain fog. When we procrastinate, get side-tracked, or take on too many responsibilities, our brains are literally copping out. Stay focused-we are in control of our own brains.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com