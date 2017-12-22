The YMCA is impacting the lives of less-fortunate children

Typically, when one thought of the “Y” and it’s missions; after-school activities, swim lessons, and a great gym came to mind. These youth programs are just a very small part of what the YMCA is doing now to enrich the lives of millions of children. In 2018; many new initiatives, with grants in place, will be provided for those less fortunate. We are going to see an outreach like never before with this organization. The Y is making sure the less fortunate gets the same chance, as those who are wealthy, to succeed in life.
The five main ways of supporting children
- Fighting childhood hunger. The Y, in partnership with the USDA, is expanding the program outside school hours and the school calendar. Each year, the Y awards $5 million in grants to launch and support successful after-school and summer food programs at Ys around the country in its Year-Round Food Program. In 2016, 487,000 children received food that qualified for free or reduced school lunches.
- Water safety and swim lessons. Managing more than 2,000 pools nationwide, the Y is on a mission to reduce the drowning deaths of children (2 per day) number to zero with a two-pronged approach: Water safety knowledge and swimming lessons. The Y is now known as “America’s Swim Instructor.” Over a million children a year learn to swim at their local Y.
- Closing the achievement gap. There has been a huge achievement gap between lower income and higher income children. Summer Learning Loss Prevention program helps children who are reading below grade level boost their literacy skills with phonics, reading and writing practice. Likewise, the Y’s afterschool program helps kids who are struggling academically with targeted intervention woven into its signature enrichment offerings.
- Stem initiatives. STEM (Science, technology, engineering, math) programming for children and teens that nurtures curiosity, encourages creativity and gets kids comfortable with the idea that failing and trying again is a fundamental part of the achievement process. The program, already at work in more than 1,000 Ys in 48 states.
- Camp scholarships. Many children have never had the money to go to camp. Now, with more than 1,850 day camps and 315 overnight camps at local branches across the country, where nearly a million children and teens are served annually-the Y changed that!
From its inception, the YMCA grew rapidly and ultimately became a worldwide movement founded on the principles of Muscular Christianity. Local YMCAs engage in a wide variety of charitable activities, including providing athletic facilities, holding classes for a wide variety of skills, promoting Christianity, and humanitarian work. YMCAs continue to be religious organizations; many national or local organizations de-emphasize this aspect, while others choose to prioritize its religious mission above all others.
The different local YMCAs are voluntarily affiliated through their national organizations. The national organizations in turn are part of both an Area Alliance and the World Alliance of YMCAs. The World Alliance’s main motto is “empowering young people”.
It is important to the Y that all persons—”regardless of age, income or background”—can participate in Y programs.
Photo courtesy of Bing.com Ref: NBC/The Today Show
Leave a Reply