The FBI Foils Terror Christmas Plot of Former Marine

When you think about a 26-yr old former marine who was plotting a terror attack on his own homeland on Christmas, it can cause an American to wonder, “what happened?” After the arrest this week of Everitt Aaron Jameson on Friday, the thought process of planning an attack and how it was discovered and foiled have come to light.

What we’ve learned since the arrest

Jameson attended basic Marine Corps recruit training in 2009, according to the court document. He earned a “sharpshooter” rifle qualification, but was discharged for “fraudulent enlistment” after failing to report that he had asthma. A confidential informant also reported that Jameson spent time “liking” and “loving” Facebook posts that were “pro-ISIS and pro terrorism,” including one that featured Santa Claus armed with dynamite in New York, according to the court document. The suspect allegedly professed support for the vehicular terror attack that killed eight people in New York City on Oct. 31 and for the 2015 mass shooting that claimed 14 lives in San Bernardino. Communications with the undercover informant reported that Jameson offered funding, referred to his previous military experience training in “combat and war” and the use of M-16 and AK-47 rifles, and said he could “blend in” or “shock and awe,” and that he was willing to travel to Syria. The informant and Jameson met on December 16. Jameson told him he needed the following to carry out the attack: PVC pipes, powder, nails, timers and detonators to purportedly build some sort of explosive device. December 18, informant set up a meeting but Jameson declined. December 20, a search warrant was issued. FBI agents recovered three firearms: a Winchester .22 caliber rifle, one Ruger M77 rifle, a 9 mm handgun, along with ammunition, fireworks, a will and what appeared to be a suicide martyrdom letter, dated Dec. 16, the letter derides the U.S. as “nationalistic” and “Godless” and criticizes President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capitol of Israel. After Jameson’s arrest he told FBI agents, he supported ISIS and terrorism and discussed aspects of the plan to carry out an attack, noting that he would be happy if an attack was carried out. The suspect is held in jail for now. U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara A. McAuliffe scheduled a detention hearing for 2 p.m. on Dec. 28. If convicted, Jameson faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine, according to the FBI.

Jameson had picked Pier 39 in San Francisco at Christmas to carry out his attack because of the large crowds. He was familiar with the targeted area and remarked how he wouldn’t have to scout it out. The plot was a month long sting investigation that involved 2 FBI agents and 1 informant.

When asked about an escape plan, Jameson remarked, “I am ready to die.”

Ref. NBC News, FOX News, ABC News.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com