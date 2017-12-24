Not every hero saving Christmas wears a cape

In the spirit of Christmas, for the tearful eyes of children, our bravest heroes are forgetting protocol and rushing to meet children’s simplest needs. Stories have surfaced this Christmas season, of what seemed to be disasters, in the eyes of little kids. First responders and famous people were there in a heart-beat to remind children of the truth in Christmas miracles.

It reminds us of the good in people and the innocence of little children’s trust in all this season represents, especially when:

TyLon Pittman, 5, was watching videos on a cell phone on Saturday about the Grinch’s plan to ruin the holiday when he took matters into his own hands and called 911 to ask the cops in hometown of Byram, Mississippi, for help. Officer Lauren Develle heard about the call and drove over to let TyLon know that the police would make sure the Grinch’s plan would be thwarted. The police department then invited TyLon to come down to the station on Monday and lock up the Grinch after he was apprehended, according to The Clarion Ledger. TyLon, who wants to be a police officer one day, was made an honorary junior officer for the day. He helped escort the Grinch from a police car to the holding cell at the station. “For them to go this far and have this happen, when he wants to be a police officer, it means a lot,” Graves told The Clarion Ledger. “And it just shows that there are some really good people out there.”

6-year-old Tatum LeBeau’s baby brother Rocco put the elf at risk when he did the one thing you’re not supposed to do. “I started crying cause Rocco ‘putted and holded’ it really tight. I was thinking it would lose its magic,” Paramedics from the Maryville Village Fire Department did know this was a call unlike any other. “He says we have to go and save an elf, and I’m like — is this a joke?” paramedic Jason Hugh said. Pugh and his partner hopped in the ambulance for the 5-minute journey to rescue the LeBeaus’ elf. “She did, in fact, have an arm injury, and I guess little brother touched the belly, and that’s where they were concerned about the magical powers,” he said. The first responders brought the elf to the ambulance, where they wrapped her arm in a sling. These grown adults took time to remind these children to never stop believing in the magic of Christmas.

In Kansas City, Missouri, 2 hometown celebrities took time off their very busy schedule to give presents to indigent children. Chief’s cornerback, Marcus Peters and actor Paul Rudd gave out 300 coats and free haircuts to the children. Then, they all played basketball together.

In Atlanta, burglars broke into a family’s home and stole all their Christmas presents. “It hurts, it hurts real bad, to have somebody go in your house and pick and choose items and things that they want,” homeowner Wess Earl Jr. said. The men who broke into his house on Lanier Drive stole more than $1,000 worth of presents under the Christmas tree that were waiting to be given to Earl’s grandchildren. They also beat the family dogs nearly to death. Officer Mason Mercure of the Atlanta Police Department was not assigned to the investigation, but he heard about the incident from the officer working the case. He felt a connection to the victim’s loss and he felt the need to do something. He started a fund for the family and now they will be reminded, they really do have a Santa Claus.

“It is good to be children sometimes, and never better than at Christmas, when it’s mighty Founder was a child Himself.” Charles Dickens

Photo courtesy of Bing.com