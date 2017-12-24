Dr. Oz’s Tips Healthy Winter Skin:

  1. Use a rich oil-based moisturizer during winter months and rub them on your body immediately after bath and shower.  Wait 2 minutes before you towel off. Find a moisturizer that contains shea butter, lactic acid, dimethicone, or hyaluronic acid.
  2. Chocolate is helpful for the skin, oatmeal is beneficial to dry skin, egg yolk is helpful for healthy skin.
  3. Do not use a cleanser with deodorants.
  4. White wine is harmful for healthy skin.
  5. Avoid hot showers that dry the oils from the skin.  Take luke-warm showers and baths.
  6. Avoid any harsh soaps-do not use soap on legs, arms, and back.
  7. Get a humidifier for your bedroom. Central heating leads to very low humidity levels, which in turn dries out the skin.
  8. Hands get extremely dry from constant washing and anti-bacterial lotions. Hydrate them overnight with petroleum jelly and inexpensive cotton gloves.
  9. Use a milk and honey foot bath.  Click here.
  10. Avoid any harsh cleanser on your face and make a natural toner.  Click here.
  11. Use coconut oil on your body and in your diet. It is a natural way to hydrate your skin and it is full of anti-oxidants and vitamin E.
  12. Make a mask from pumpkin and leave on your face for 20 minutes.
  13. Water–drink water at every meal and during the day to keep your body flushed of bacteria and to hydrate your skin. Skin is moisturized from the inside out.
  14. Natural lip balms will protect your lips from the elements of the winter.
  15. Don’t overheat your home, car, office.  Heat dries out the moisture in our bodies making us more susceptible to colds and dry skin.
When the weather outside is frightful, our skin can end up looking and feeling that way too. We get dry skin during the winter because cold air pulls moisture away from skin, tightening our skin cells and weakening our protective barrier. Keeping it protected and moisturized are ways to care for our largest organ-skin.
