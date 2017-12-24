When the elements of winter causes our skin to become dry, we feel like it is snowing inside our clothes. We take them off, and we notice so much dead skin. We look in the mirror and our face seems to have dried up, eyes are puffed, and lips are cracked. Winter is particularly rough on skin. As the temperatures drop, so do humidity levels which often leads to dry, itchy skin. But there are several easy steps to “winterize” your skin.

Dr. Oz’s Tips Healthy Winter Skin: Use a rich oil-based moisturizer during winter months and rub them on your body immediately after bath and shower. Wait 2 minutes before you towel off. Find a moisturizer that contains shea butter, lactic acid, dimethicone, or hyaluronic acid. Chocolate is helpful for the skin, oatmeal is beneficial to dry skin, egg yolk is helpful for healthy skin. Do not use a cleanser with deodorants. White wine is harmful for healthy skin. Avoid hot showers that dry the oils from the skin. Take luke-warm showers and baths. Avoid any harsh soaps-do not use soap on legs, arms, and back. Get a humidifier for your bedroom. Central heating leads to very low humidity levels, which in turn dries out the skin. Hands get extremely dry from constant washing and anti-bacterial lotions. Hydrate them overnight with petroleum jelly and inexpensive cotton gloves. Use a milk and honey foot bath. Click here. Avoid any harsh cleanser on your face and make a natural toner. Click here. Use coconut oil on your body and in your diet. It is a natural way to hydrate your skin and it is full of anti-oxidants and vitamin E. Make a mask from pumpkin and leave on your face for 20 minutes. Water–drink water at every meal and during the day to keep your body flushed of bacteria and to hydrate your skin. Skin is moisturized from the inside out. Natural lip balms will protect your lips from the elements of the winter. Don’t overheat your home, car, office. Heat dries out the moisture in our bodies making us more susceptible to colds and dry skin.