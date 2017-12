Lifestyle in general is very family-oriented, most people love the outdoors and being active.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com

Most don’t mind paying higher taxes to get the social benefits like health care and parental leave. Scandinavians don’t really like confrontation and fight less than people in other countries. Priorities are very different. Jobs are a way to make money for free time, and there isn’t as much need to have a prestigious career. The average work week is 37.5 hours/week, and Norway has actually been discussing dropping the work week to 30 hours.eople want enough for a comfortable life, but more than that is often looked down upon for being excessive . This is less true in Norway though, where oil has made the country rich and attitudes are changing a little.