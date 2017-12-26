Anyone who has been to a Scandinavian country, knows the beauty of the environment, the healthy lifestyles, and the happiness of the people. MSN lifestyle reports the difference in their approach to living life. These countries are recognized as having the cleanest and healthiest eating habits, a laid-back approach to life, and an appreciation for the simple things. Let’s look at things that contribute to these countries being the best/happiest places on earth to live.

Happiness is a side effect of the culture here—and it’s this culture that makes a difference.

Habits of Scandinavian people

Eat butter. While the US consumes way too much margarine that is known to have adverse health effects, butter is natural and contains no chemicals. Adding a small amount of butter to soups, pasta dishes, or to meat and vegetables will leave your food tasting richer—and you feeling more satisfied. And a high intake of dairy fat has been associated with a lower risk of obesity too. Never wear your shoes inside. Most Scandinavian people only wear socks or go barefoot inside to avoid bringing in dirt and germs into their homes. They insist their guest do this as well. Incorporate hygge and kos into your lifestyle. Americans are just now catching on to these two ways of life. Hygge simply means cozy. Make sure your surroundings are simply warming. Kos means content. Be content with simple things in life. If you notice their decorating, it is simple straight lines and a very small amount of furniture. These people only have what they need in their homes, freeing up space/air/and functionality. Use saunas. These are a really big deal in Scandinavian countries because of the extreme cold temperatures; however, saunas do so much for your health. They clean pores, relax muscles, and clear sinuses. A lot of the people put garlic, ginger, and vapor rub into the water. In some countries, they dive into the snow before of afterwards. Eat more oily fish and berries. Norwegians eat fish for breakfast too. These fish are so high in omega-3 fatty acids and very heart healthy: Mackerel, sardines, salmon. Put berries in everything you eat for many health benefits: eyes, cholesterol, blood pressure. Drink less. Alcohol is regulated by the state and sold only in specific stores at specific hours. Change your dates to daytime. Scandinavians choose daylight hours for dating and get creative by hiking, cooking with friends in their homes, swimming, coffee shops meetings, etc. Eat your big meal during the daytime. Middag literally means “the middle of the day,” and it’s most Scandinavians’ main meal. Most don’t eat a meal after 5 pm and only a snack at night to prevent the body from getting overweight and sluggish. Enjoy the sunshine. In Scandinavian countries, when the sun comes out-everything stops. These times are rare and they enjoy every minute and every dose of Vitamin D they can get by being outside in the warm sun and fresh air.