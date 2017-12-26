Identifying and letting go of toxic relationships

Have you met someone that was outgoing, friendly, kind, and giving-and in just a short time-made you almost book at doctor’s appointment? The relationship is so toxic that it makes your stomach hurt when you think about simple lunch dates with them, you find yourself screaming at them when you are alone, when you leave them you feel so angered? Toxic people can be an incredible drain on your life; causing needless issues, stealing your self-esteem, and dousing their drama into your peace. Let’s look at the signs of a toxic person:

Warning signs of a toxic person

They are controlling. If you feel a person is manipulative and tries to control your actions and feelings, avoid them. They are jealous. A person you cannot share your joys and accomplishments with, are not for you. They are jealous of other relationships, cut you down, and correct you all the time. They lie. Constantly changing circumstances, making up stories, etc. If they lie to others, they will lie to you-you cannot trust this person with your friendship. Always the victim. These people take more than they give. They will drain you dry, emotionally. They gossip. A toxic person is always disclosing personal things about other people with a negative undertone. Very greedy. Oh yes, noticed that already? They look for ways to get and not give unless they can get the attention for doing something. They brag if they do, wanting others to think it was their idea and hard work. They always have to come first. They want priority over any time you have off, get offended if they aren’t invited to do something with you and another person, expect you to give them first place in all your decisions. They love to make you feel bad when you don’t, and leave you bombarded with guilt. Negative and judgmental. These two traits are probably the most noticeable of all the ones a narcissist projects. Nothing makes them happy, and if someone succeeds or gets attention, they will cut that person in half with their tongue. They are arrogant. Always boasting, they are always bragging about themselves. They seldom ever talk about someone else’s accomplishments. When they walk into a room, they suck the oxygen out of it. They never admit they were wrong. They also joke a lot because their arrogance can’t be touched. If they put you down, they are not for you. Get rid of them. They are always right. You cannot talk to them about anything that is the opposite of what they think, what they want to do, or how they perceive things. If you try, they leave you feeling less spiritual, ignorant, immature, etc. Their opinion is gospel!

If you feel beaten down, and tired of trying, Dr. Oz created a series of episodes on what to do when someone you love is destroying your health from being so toxic/negative. He calls them toxic sabotagers.

Remember the signs of healthy relationships. Being around the right people, leaves you feeling: More motivated, energized, positive, empowered, and compassionate for others. You will have a lot less stress.

Ref. Lifehack.org, Dr.Oz., mindbodygreen.com

Photo courtesy of Bing.com