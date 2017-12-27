Realistic 2018 resolutions to be healthier and happier

Yes, we do it every year, and there is always a leftover from last year, that we just forgot about. Maybe, our resolutions are too vague or unrealistic, and it puts too much pressure on our budget, time schedules, etc. Or maybe, we are just tired of joining gyms. NBC news gave us a list of realistic resolutions that will be easy to do, improve our health, and our mental state. All of these are ways to be pro-active in preventing health problems. Let’s see how we can become a better person in 2018:
DOABLE RESOLUTIONS FOR 2018
- Eat a raw carrot and an apple every day-get that beta carotene/vitamins to boost your immunity into your body, while cleaning your teeth.
- Walk at least 10,000 steps a day. If you just do not have time to go walk outside or go to the treadmill, just make sure you walk in the house or at work. Get that cardio in by doing your work. This number is recommended by The American Heart Association. A Fit-bit can help you keep up with your steps. Just get off the couch.
- Drink a cup of dandelion root tea every day. This is one of the top ancient Chinese herbs that is a known to detoxify the liver.
- Brush your skin every day. Do this before your shower to remove toxins. Your largest organ is your skin that can excrete up to 2 lbs. of toxins every day. Doing this stimulates the lymphatic system and enhances blood flow. It also improves your skin’s tone and reduces the signs of cellulite.
- Drink a cup of warm water with lemon every morning. This will improve your digestion, helps with blood pressure, stimulates the liver, and even dissolves uric acid.
- Oil pull every morning. Grab a spoonful of raw, cold-pressed oil preferably sunflower, sesame or coconut oil. Put the oil in your mouth and swish around for 10-20 minutes first thing in the morning and spit out. It whitens teeth, reduces plaque, heals swollen gums, not to mention help with allergies, asthma, and headaches.
- Detox your medicine/make-up/cleansers. Use natural products that are chemical-free. Look at deodorants, shampoos, etc. that contain no chemicals, dyes, or preservatives. Use essential oils for their natural healing powers. These oil can help with pain, boost energy, dryness, moods, and healing. Use nature’s way instead of a product that is unhealthy on the shelf.
Not only should we not be too hard on ourselves when acting on our resolutions, we should also focus on making small, incremental changes to whatever it is we wish to improve.
Think on one word: happiness, love, etc. Surround your life with people who make you feel this way. Take time for yourself and set a goal. Look back on your life 10 yrs. ago. What do you wish you had done? This is a lesson in doing something next year, that in 10 years from now, you won’t regret not doing.
So, in the interest of living a healthier and more joyful life in 2018, let’s find time to make sure we are doing all we can for our own health and happiness.
Photo courtesy of Bing.com
Comments
Ken Campbell says
Great ideas as we approach the dawning of a new year.