Realistic 2018 resolutions to be healthier and happier

Not only should we not be too hard on ourselves when acting on our resolutions, we should also focus on making small, incremental changes to whatever it is we wish to improve.

Think on one word: happiness, love, etc. Surround your life with people who make you feel this way. Take time for yourself and set a goal. Look back on your life 10 yrs. ago. What do you wish you had done? This is a lesson in doing something next year, that in 10 years from now, you won’t regret not doing.

So, in the interest of living a healthier and more joyful life in 2018, let’s find time to make sure we are doing all we can for our own health and happiness.