Real life Christmas miracles of 2017

A family in Akron says their children’s’ Christmas wishes were fulfilled after a letter to Santa got lost in the mail. It all started when Dominque Johnson’s six-year-old son sent two letters to Santa. Johnson meant to address the letters to grandma’s house, but one of them didn’t make it. On Christmas, someone left a bag on the porch containing every toy on her son’s wish list along with a letter from Santa Claus. Still, every single toy on her son’s wish list, including fidget spinners, board games and Thomas the Train, were delivered. The miracle is-the lost letter was addressed and delivered to an abandoned house.

In Spartanburg, S.C. a fire broke out on Christmas Eve in an apartment complex where 54 people ran for their lives. During the fire, a mother and her 3 children (one an infant) were trapped in the fire. She ran to the window and there stood a hero who caught her infant after she threw the baby into his arms. He caught her other two children and her, from the third story apartment. Had he not been there, they would not have survived. All families have been relocated or are in a Red Cross Shelter located the First Baptist Church.

On a frigid road in St. Paul, Minnesota, a baby (Poppy) decided she wanted to surprise her mom by coming early. Hannah Lindeman said the contractions came on strong as she was celebrating Christmas morning with relatives in Chisago County, north of Minneapolis. “Finally, somebody in the room said, ‘OK, we’re done trying to open presents. You guys are gonna go to the hospital,”‘ she said. Along Highway 8 just south of Chisago City, Poppy once again intervened. Hannah said she could feel the baby coming, so she told her husband, Taylor Lindeman, to call 911 as they were driving. “I definitely could feel the cold because the door was open for [Taylor] to help,” said Hannah. The temperature outside was below zero with a wind chill near -20. A dispatcher talked her husband through the delivery, right there in the cold, on the side of the road. Despite the freezing weather, no pain medicine, doctors and a hospital bed, Hannah gave birth to a happy, healthy, and warm girl. “We had a really thick blanket in the car that my mother-in-law threw in right before we left the driveway,” Hannah said.

On Christmas day, a woman looking at a frozen pond in Utah, noticed a small hand coming up from the water. She called paramedics. 8 year old “Jason” had fallen through the ice playing. Washington County sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Thompson rescued the boy by punching and stomping his way through the ice. Thompson says rescuers believed the boy was in the cold water for about 30 minutes. The sheriff’s office reported today that he is still in the hospital but answering questions and is coherent.

And on Christmas Day, driving down a rural road in Georgia, a mother and her daughter noticed fire coming from the roof of a home. She pulled off the road and ran to help the family (with small children) escape the burning home. Meanwhile, her husband was a few miles away when he noticed several people trying to resuscitate a child on the side of the road. He is a paramedic! He pulled off the road and administered CPR to the child who survived.

If anyone doesn’t believe in the miracles of Christmas-just remember how a woman stopping at a rest area, one blanket put into a car at the last minute, a hero out of nowhere, a paramedic who happened upon a scene, a woman who saw a small hand reaching from an icy pond, and a secret “real life” Santa performed miracles in 2017.

